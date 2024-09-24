National swimming framework spotlighted in the capital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swim champions back nationwide push to transform water safety

A NEW framework that aims to revolutionise water safety in schools has been celebrated in Edinburgh.

Scottish Swimming, in partnership with Scottish Water, hosted a landmark event yesterday at Edinburgh's Royal Commonwealth Pool to celebrate The National Primary School Swimming Framework.

The celebration introduced Scotland's most decorated Olympian Duncan Scott MBE and double Paralympian Toni Shaw as ambassadors for the Framework and highlighted the critical importance of swimming education in primary schools across Scotland.

Duncan Scott teaching children at the Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh

The National Primary School Swimming Framework aims to ensure pupils across Scotland, particularly at Primary 4/Primary 5 level, learn basic water safety and drowning prevention skills to be safer and more confident in, on, and around water.

Olympic champion Duncan Scott MBE shared: "Swimming isn't just a sport; it's a life skill that can help save lives. I'm honoured to be part of this initiative that aims to make swimming accessible to every child in Scotland.

“The fact that over 9,200 pupils have already benefited from the pilot phases is encouraging, but it's crucial that we continue to bridge the gaps and ensure equal opportunities for all our young people."

During the event, attendees heard from Scottish Swimming, Scottish Water, sportscotland, Duncan and Toni, as well as seeing a lesson in progress with children from Niddrie Mill and Castleview primary schools.

Toni Shaw with children at the Royal Commonwealth Pool Edinburgh

Paralympian Toni Shaw added: "Swimming has transformed my life, and I believe every child should have the chance to experience its benefits.

“This framework is a step in the right direction, but we need to ensure it reaches every corner of Scotland. Inclusive swimming education is not just about creating champions, it's about empowering all children with confidence and safety in the water."

The Framework, now available for schools across the nation, has already made significant strides. More than 9,200 pupils have participated in two phases of pilots carried out across nine local authorities in Scotland.

Craig Burn, Director of Sport at sportscotland said: "The National Primary School Swimming Framework represents a significant step forward in our efforts to improve water safety and swimming education across Scotland.

Toni Shaw with children at the Royal Commonwealth Pool Edinburgh

“By partnering with Scottish Swimming and other key stakeholders, we're creating a comprehensive approach that will help ensure every child has the opportunity to learn essential water safety skills. We're excited to see the positive impact this will have on young lives, potentially reducing drowning incidents.”

Peter Farrer, Scottish Water's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Scottish Water is proud to support this new framework. Water safety is paramount - with Scotland's natural landscape which has approximately 30,000 inland waters and 6,000 miles of coastline, coupled with worryingly high drowning statistics.

“This framework will be key to creating 'Generation Swim' and ensuring more children across the country get the basic - but vital - water safety knowledge and skills to help keep them safer in, on and around water.”

The National Primary School Swimming Framework offers flexible delivery models, allowing schools to adopt different approaches based on their circumstances, such as universal or targeted programmes for non-swimmers.

Euan Lowe, CEO of Scottish Swimming

It focuses on water safety education, with the Water Safety Code integrated throughout, aligning with Water Safety Scotland's drowning prevention initiatives.

The framework's development has been supported by the Scottish Government through sportscotland, with additional credibility added by the inclusion of Education Scotland and Water Safety Scotland.

To learn more about the National Primary School Swimming Framework or to support its implementation, visit: https://www.scottishswimming.com/learn-to-swim/school-swimming-framework