New boutique hotel in Edinburgh set to open in 2027

CGI renders of The Bindery

Construction of a new design-led boutique hotel in Edinburgh’s New Town is set to begin this week, with an expected opening in 2027.

Code Concepts, the Edinburgh-based hospitality operator known for its boutique hotels and urban hostels, announces the future opening of The Bindery, a new design-led boutique hotel in the heart of Edinburgh’s New Town.

The Bindery will occupy the historic Stewart House Book Bindery, offering 84 private rooms including a mix of double, twin, and family rooms, across approximately 24,000 sq ft. Located on Thistle Street Lane, right in the heart of Edinburgh’s golden rectangle and surrounded by some of the city’s finest boutique restaurants, The Bindery will offer premium accommodation alongside a dynamic ground-floor experience. Guests and locals alike will be able to enjoy a bar, daily food menu, co-working spaces, and flexible event areas, creating a vibrant community hub at the centre of the city. These offerings will be open to both guests and locals, creating a vibrant community hub.

The hotel’s interior has been crafted by award-winning design studio a-nrd, blending contemporary design with a nod to the building’s bookbinding heritage. The interiors will feature a refined loft aesthetic with exposed features, a mix of vintage and modern furniture, bespoke detailing, and subtle references to the building’s historic past. The soothing, nature-inspired colour palette draws from the landscapes surrounding Edinburgh, creating a homely yet sophisticated atmosphere for guests.

Sustainability is central to The Bindery’s design, with smart, demand-driven systems set to optimise energy use throughout the building. An all-electric heating and cooling system, intelligent ventilation with heat recovery, and a central management system will minimise waste and maximise efficiency. Native planting in the rear garden will support biodiversity, while local supplier partnerships and a walkable city-centre location will further reduce the hotel’s environmental impact.

The Bindery marks Code Concepts’ desire to grow into the boutique hotel segment, expanding beyond its capsule hostels into a more premium market. “With The Bindery, we are responding to the growing demand for unique, design-led hospitality in Edinburgh,” said Andrew Landsburgh, CEO of Code Concepts. “We are creating more than just rooms, with a focus on an exciting F&B offer, flexible spaces, events, and partnerships with local businesses will differentiate us in a highly competitive market.”

Edinburgh continues to see strong growth in tourism and hospitality, attracting both domestic and international travellers. With increasing competition in the city, hotels must offer distinctive experiences to stand out. The Bindery’s combination of unique design, community-focused events, and collaboration with local suppliers positions it as a compelling choice for modern, digitally savvy travellers seeking authentic, curated stays.