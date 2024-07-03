New Café Unveiled At Dalkeith Trampoline Park Following £20K Investment
and live on Freeview channel 276
The launch of the Bounce House Café at the popular Midlothian family visitor attraction ensures guests can make a day of their visit with the five-figure investment including a new fit out, serving area and state-of-the art coffee machine for visitors to enjoy.
The café, which accommodates 15 booths will be open from 10am until 7pm and will offer a full menu of hot food offerings, from pizzas and chicken goujons, as well as a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. For those looking for something lighter, snacks and cakes are also on offer alongside tea, coffee and hot chocolate, as well as a selection of soft drinks and fruit juices for children.
The new café also offers catering for birthday parties and functions taking place at Ryze Trampoline Park, with a full party menu on offer.
As a result of the launch of the Bounce House Café, it will be recruiting for temporary positions in the coming weeks, as the trampoline park braces itself for an increase in footfall over the summer holidays.
Rory Fairgrieve, Sales Director of Ryze, said: “It’s great to have our brand new Bounce House Café open to serve tasty meals and quality snacks that everyone, including families, can enjoy. This investment into our new quality onsite catering offer is another fantastic leap for us in offering the best day out for families across Scotland.” “The team has worked hard to create an excellent food offering for patrons and we are sure that whether you are looking to enjoy a meal or grab a quick snack after bouncing the afternoon away, there is something for everyone at Ryze Trampoline Park.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.