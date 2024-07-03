New Café Unveiled At Dalkeith Trampoline Park Following £20K Investment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A NEW café has opened at Ryze Trampoline Park in Dalkeith, following a £20,000 investment, just in time to meet the demand from the expected surge in visitors across the summer months.

The launch of the Bounce House Café at the popular Midlothian family visitor attraction ensures guests can make a day of their visit with the five-figure investment including a new fit out, serving area and state-of-the art coffee machine for visitors to enjoy.

The café, which accommodates 15 booths will be open from 10am until 7pm and will offer a full menu of hot food offerings, from pizzas and chicken goujons, as well as a variety of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. For those looking for something lighter, snacks and cakes are also on offer alongside tea, coffee and hot chocolate, as well as a selection of soft drinks and fruit juices for children.

The new café also offers catering for birthday parties and functions taking place at Ryze Trampoline Park, with a full party menu on offer.

New cafe at Ryze Trampoline Park in Dalkeith

As a result of the launch of the Bounce House Café, it will be recruiting for temporary positions in the coming weeks, as the trampoline park braces itself for an increase in footfall over the summer holidays.