New Children’s Book Celebrates African Heroes for Black History Month

Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends, released today on Amazon, invites young readers on an interactive journey through African history, exploring the stories of iconic figures, blends education with fun activities, perfect for all ages.

New Children’s Book Release: A Celebration of African Heroes and Legends for Black History Month

Just in time for Black History Month, the latest book in the Thrive Homeschool Academy series has hit the shelves today on Amazon. Titled Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends, this engaging and educational book offers young readers a journey through the rich history of the African continent. From meeting iconic figures such as Shaka Zulu and Queen Amina to learning about Mansa Musa’s immense wealth, the book promises to captivate children and adults alike with its blend of fun facts, stories, puzzles, and activities.

This 100-page interactive book, perfect for ages 4 to 11 (though the author insists it’s suitable for “0 to 100”), invites readers to explore the powerful legacies of African kings, queens, and leaders who have shaped world history. Among the 10 legends featured, readers will encounter the wisdom of Sundiata Keita, the courage of Yaa Asantewaa, and the strategic genius of Hannibal Barca. In addition to storytelling, the book integrates learning plans, making it an ideal resource for educators.

Book cover

Written as part of the “Learn with” series by Thrive Homeschool Academy, this new release celebrates the African diaspora and provides a fresh, inspiring way for children to engage with history that often goes underrepresented in standard curricula. In fact, the author, Ann, is a homeschooling mother who developed these books to fill the gap she saw in children’s education. Her goal? To empower young readers of all backgrounds by teaching them that Africa’s history is filled with kings, queens, and inspiring legends whose stories deserve to be told.

Ann’s previous works include Learn with Kumba and Kebba: English to Mandinka, which focuses on teaching children the Mandinka language, highlighting the author’s dedication to preserving African heritage and making it accessible to young learners. Now with Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends, she hopes to spark curiosity and inspire children to explore more about their roots.

The book is available for purchase now on Amazon. Grab a copy here: Learn with Tayo: African Heroes and Legends.

This new release is poised to be a fantastic resource for classrooms, homeschoolers, and anyone interested in celebrating African heritage. Keep an eye out for more from this dynamic series!