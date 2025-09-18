New Edinburgh club helps families save money while boosting local businesses

An Edinburgh mum and business owner, has launched The Wee Edinburgh club, a new membership helping families save money on cafés, classes and attractions while giving small local businesses a boost.

When Edinburgh mum and business owner Naomi Angus saw the rising cost of family life and the struggles faced by small businesses she decided to do something about it.

Naomi who runs the Award-winning children’s salon Kids Stop, created The Wee Edinburgh club a new membership helping families across Edinburgh and Lothians enjoy affordable days out, meals and activities while giving local businesses a platform to reach more parents.

“The idea started as something small for my salon clients”, Naomi explains.

Naomi Angus left, founder of the wee Edinburgh club, with co-founder Emma Loy supporting local families

“But I quickly realised I could make a much bigger impact by collaborating with other businesses the same way partnerships helped me grow Kids Stop.

For just a monthly/yearly membership fee families unlock exclusive discounts at cafés, classes and soft plays Plus access to monthly prize draws and special events. Members also know they’re making a big difference - with every subscription includes a donation to Edinburgh’s children’s hospital charity.

As a mum herself Naomi knows how quickly costs adds up. “clubs, cafés treats-can be a lot. I wanted to create something that genuinely helps families save money while making memories.”

The club is already working with a growing network of Edinburgh businesses from swimschools to family-friendly cafes and is committed to keeping the focus local.

Promotional poster for the wee Edinburgh club. Giveaways, offers and donations.

Looking ahead Naomi Hopes to expand the membership further by reaching more families and supporting even more small businesses in the community. The Wee Edinburgh club is now open to sign-ups, offering an affordable way to enjoy the city while giving back.