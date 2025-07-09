New Hearts Book For New Season

Tynecastle under the floodlights. The aroma of malt wafting its way from the distillery, making it arguably the only ground in Scotland that can be identified by nostrils alone. “This is my story …” was sang pre-kick-off, but maybe not with the commitment we have come to expect, or was it just me sensing the nerves.

My book “Hearts - The European Adventure” is available, as from today. It was written in memory of my Jambo friend who sadly passed away, and the plan was to only have a print run of 100 copies for family and friends. However, due to a lot of interest, the book is now available on Amazon and Kindle.

(Kev Fletcher) Hearts - The European Adventure

Book £9.99

Hearts - The European adventure

Kindle £5

Or Email myself for a book for £6.99 - [email protected]

