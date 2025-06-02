New interactive map reveals the Scottish locations behind hit songs

A new interactive map containing hundreds of places featured in the songs, music artwork and music videos of Britain's favourite artists has been released by National Rail - with places across Edinburgh and Glasgow featured. It is being released alongside new research showing how intrinsic music is to those in Scotland.

The new map features locations across Edinburgh and Glasgow with a connection to iconic artists such as The Proclaimers, Jockstrap, Abba, The Fall, Passenger and more. Locations such as Leigh, Killermont Street and Byres Road feature - revealing the stories connecting these Scottish spots to famous artists.

The map has been released alongside new research showing the deep-rooted connection between music and those who reside in Scotland.

It reveals that nearly half of Scots (46%) have attended a gig in the past 12 months, with almost a quarter having been to a music festival (23%).

Amongst them, the artist seen the most was Taylor Swift (23%) followed by Pink (9%). Other popular artists with Scots include Sabrina Carpenter, Coldplay and Bruce Springsteen (all 8%).

Music mega fans, over half of Scots have travelled to visit a place associated with a musician they are a fan of by train (52%), with over a third (40%) visiting locations featured in their music videos, and travelling to their hometown (40%).

In addition, National Rail has launched a new series of audio guides, narrated by Jo Whiley, and features contributions from former All Saint Melanie Blatt and DJ Yinka Bokinni. The guides cover key geographical areas of Britain and reveal the links they have with a range of homegrown and international acts - plus how music fans can explore these locations by train.

Listeners will hear of the untold stories behind some of music's most memorable moments, from the Cromford railway station which acted as visual inspiration for one of Oasis' biggest hits, to the Notting Hill street where All Saints found their voice and name. The guides aim to inspire music lovers to get out there and discover the iconic British locations that have inspired our favourite artists – because when it comes to music, nothing beats being there.

Jo Whiley, DJ and broadcaster said: “Locations in Britain and the railway have been a source of inspiration for music artists for as long as I can remember. There's no better way to connect with the music and artists you love than going to see the locations that inspired them in person, which is why I've worked with the rail industry on a new series of audio guides, and encourage people to use their new interactive map to plan their next musical adventure by train."

Jacqueline Starr, Executive Chair and CEO at Rail Delivery Group, explained: “With this year marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of the modern railway we wanted to highlight the role rail has played in inspiring music artists and how it continues to help connect Britons to the people, places and experiences they love. It was great to team up with Jo again on a new series of audio guides, which are now available alongside an interactive map that highlights 200 locations that have inspired some of the nation’s favourite songs, music videos, album artwork and are easily accessible by train.”

Discover the audio guides and the musical map of Britain on the National Rail website: www.nationalrail.co.uk/inspiration/musical-routes