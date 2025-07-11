New Project supporting Armed Forces Pupils in Midlothian Awarded Funding

A pupil support programme for Armed Forces Pupils is set to launch November 2025 following a successful award of £133,550 from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

Known as the Midlothian Informed Personal Support Approaches (MIPSA), the programme will be open to all pupils with parents in regular service in the Armed Forces and will run for 2 years.

The programme will offer various opportunities for military children to build confidence, boost academic attainment and receive bespoke learning support packages.

As part of the support programme, pupils could receive bespoke youth work opportunities from Midlothian Council’s CLLE service, motivational coaching, tutoring, paid work experience and access to outdoor learning experiences.

To deliver the programme Midlothian Council will work with the Army Welfare Service and Children First, Scotland’s national children’s charity which has expertise in supporting children and families through relocation and transitions.

The programme was developed following a pilot at Mauricewood Primary School in Penicuik, which showed positive impacts on children's attainment, confidence, and wellbeing.

Armed Forces Champion Cllr Pauline Winchester said: “This new project promises to make a real difference to Armed Forces children across Midlothian.

“As a military child myself, I am deeply aware of the worries, feelings of isolation and disruptions to education that Armed Force pupils can experience and the need to develop close connections to the communities they live and study in.

“By tailoring additional support to military children, we can help them boost their confidence, wellbeing and educational attainment through youth work approaches.”