New public artwork revealed at local development in South Queensferry

A new public artwork has been revealed at Taylor Wimpey East Scotland’s development of new homes at Hawthorn Gardens in South Queensferry, providing the housebuilder’s ‘Percent for Art' commitment to the town as part of planning consent for the development.

To mark the official installation and unveiling of the art structures to the local community, Taylor Wimpey East Scotland welcomed the City of Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge, to join them at the development in South Queensferry, known locally as Queensferry and being the Royal Burgh of Queensferry.

They were joined by members of the Queensferry District Community Council and the talented team that has worked to deliver the project. Guests also included Mrs Elizabeth Grubb, the wife of the former Lord Provost George Grubb who served the local community as a Liberal Democrat Councillor for 13 years during the period 1999-2012, and members of her family.

Designed by Artist Blacksmiths at Ratho Byres Forge, the forged steel artwork is not just a visual masterpiece. It symbolizes the legs of the three iconic bridges spanning the River Forth – the Forth Bridge, the Forth Road Bridge, and the Queensferry Crossing. It also incorporates leaves from local trees, replicating the leaves of the seven tree species in the local area historically known as the Dark Entries. This artwork is a testament to a local community's spirit and connections.

Pauline Mills, Technical Director for Taylor Wimpey East Scotland, commented: “The unveiling of this stunning artwork recognises that the true essence of any new development lies not only in its physical form but also in the connections it fosters among the people it serves. This development is more than a collection of new homes; it is a vibrant hub where individuals come together to form a cohesive community.

“The artwork celebrates physical and social connections that we need in any community. Together, we are building more than a development at Hawthorn Gardens; we are creating a legacy of community spirit that will hopefully stand as strong and as proud as the three bridges that span the River Forth.”As part of the event, guests also took the opportunity to visit Grubb Gardens, a street of new homes under construction that recognises and provides a legacy to former Lord Provost George Grubb. Overlooking a new central playpark, Grubb Gardens includes a range of apartments and new homes similar to the styles shown within the development’s show home street scene.

Taylor Wimpey East Scotland is proud to have the opportunity to provide a lasting tribute to former Lord Provost Grubb, as Pauline adds: “We strive to create developments that people want to call home and to bring communities together. What better way of linking our new development and growing community at Hawthorn Gardens with the existing and vibrant local community in Queensferry than by naming a street in the development after Lord Provost Grubb, who dedicated so much of his life to public service.

“Grubb Gardens is forming a lovely street overlooking a new playpark, and its links to former Lord Provost Grubb creates a piece of local social history as well as a lasting legacy that we know his family is very proud of.”

The Lord Provost, Mrs Grubb, her son Rhoderick, and daughter Mhairi and Pauline Mills, Taylor Wimpey

The Lord Provost Robert Aldridge said: “I was grateful to have known my predecessor George for a long time and to have called him a friend. As Lord Provost, he brought a great amount of wisdom about civic life to the role - having served many years in the Royal Air Force and as a Parish Minister - and as a local politician for Queensferry, he supported and represented so many. Grubb Gardens is a very fitting legacy and a fond reminder of his links to the local area.“The new artwork installed in Hawthorn Gardens is also a fantastic symbol of community and a beautiful addition to the development. This is a new community where people from all over Edinburgh and the world are moving to and putting down roots. We urgently need more housing in our city, and these homes are a very welcome addition.”

Current Liberal Democrat Councillor for Queensferry Kevin Lang said:“George was a dear friend and a real political mentor to me and so many others. He was a true gentleman and someone who commanded respect across the political divide, as shown by his election as Edinburgh’s Lord Provost in 2007. But more than anything else, George took real pride in representing Queensferry on Edinburgh City Council.

“It was such a joy to join Elizabeth and the Grubb family and to ensure that we have Grubb Gardens as a lasting tribute to George in the town he called home.”

Keith Giblett, Chair of Queensferry District Council, added: “After consulting with Mrs Grubb and her family, she kindly gave her countenance and full support to having a street named in Queensferry after George.

“QDCC was pleased when CEC Street Naming approved our request, and I was delighted to visit Hawthorn Gardens and represent QDCC to reveal the street name that recognises Lord Provost Grubb within this lovely new development.”