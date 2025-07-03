New Shawfair Community Fund Launches to Support Local Initiatives and Build Lasting Community Spirit

While anyone can build houses, roads, schools and parks, it’s the people who live there that truly bring a place to life. In Shawfair, community spirit is already thriving thanks to the dedication and energy of residents in long-established areas like Danderhall, Millerhill and Newton Village. These neighbourhoods are home to individuals who take great pride in looking after each other and nurturing their surroundings and now, as Shawfair continues to grow, a new chapter in community building begins.

With nearly 1,000 new homes now occupied and a further 1,000currently under development, Shawfair is welcoming a whole new wave of residents many of whom share that same passion for fostering a sense of place, connection and belonging.

In recognition of this growing momentum, Shawfair LLP , the joint venture behind the town’s long-term masterplan is proud to formally launch the Shawfair Community Fund, a dedicated resource designed to support projects and initiatives that promote local wellbeing and cohesion. Backed by generous contributions from Bellway Homes, Cruden Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel, Dundas, Miller Homes, Robertson Homes & Shawfair LLP the fund is available to local groups and organisations with ideas that will enhance life in and around Shawfair.

While the fund is new in name, the commitment behind it is well established. Over recent years, Shawfair LLP and its partners have quietly supported several community-driven efforts including donations to the Storehouse foodbank, support to establish the child slave miners memorial at The Edmonstone Waggonway in conjunction with the Danderhall & District Guerilla Gardeners, Coalfields Regeneration Trust & Midlothian Council as well as regular donations to support the local Gala Days in the area and now, the Community Fund offers a clear and structured way to continue this support, empowering residents to shape their neighbourhoods from the ground up.

Danderhall & District Community Council Litter Picking Volunteers

Some of the ways the fund has been able to help so far have included a £700 donation to support the Chris’s House’s ‘Walk of Hope’, a powerful community event raising awareness around suicide prevention. The funding covered breakfast rolls and snacks for participants a small but meaningful gesture of thanks to those walking in solidarity for mental health. £500 was awarded to Danderhall & District Community Council, helping to purchase litter-picking equipment and provide Easter treats for children as part of a local celebration combining environmental care with community joy. Support to the Millerhill Community Hub Café, a volunteer-run space that opens weekly to provide a warm, safe and welcoming environment for residents of all ages including children, families and older adults. The café, which reinvests any surplus into local events such as the Kids’ Summer Games, Pumpkin Carving and festive holiday activities, is a shining example of community spirit in action.

Housebuilder representatives recently visited the Millerhill Community Hub meeting with volunteers and hearing first-hand how the fund’s support will help sustain their work throughout the year.

“This fund is about creating a lasting, positive impact for the people of Shawfair and the wider Midlothian area,” said Krishma Bachoo-Young of Shawfair LLP. “Supporting grassroots, community-focused initiatives is something we’re incredibly proud to do. We’re excited to work alongside the many passionate individuals and groups making a real difference on the ground.”

Local groups and individuals with ideas that could benefit the community are encouraged to get in touch . Whether it’s a youth project, an arts initiative, an environmental scheme, or a wellbeing campaign - if it brings people together and adds value to life in Shawfair, it will be considered.

To learn more about the Shawfair Community Fund, including how to apply, visit: www.shawfair.co.uk