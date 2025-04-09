New Sports Reminiscence Club to launch at Meadowbank to combat loneliness and support wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new initiative that harnesses the power of sporting memories to tackle dementia, depression, and loneliness is launching in Edinburgh. The Sporting Memories Foundation Scotland (SMFS), in partnership with Edinburgh Leisure, will host weekly clubs at Meadowbank Sports Centre, offering older adults a chance to stay connected through their shared love of sport.

Starting Wednesday, April 16, these free drop-in sessions will run weekly from 1pm to 2.30pm at Meadowbank Sports Centre. The clubs offer a welcoming space for both men and women over 50 to reminisce about sporting heroes, share their own sporting stories, and participate in fun quizzes and gentle indoor games.

"We are really excited to launch our newest Sporting Memories partnership at Meadowbank Sports Centre, a venue at the real heart of Edinburgh's sporting heritage," says Donna Mackey, Partnership Manager at SMFS. "The clubs are a great opportunity to build new friendships and become more active by taking part in some of Sporting Memories sessions."

The initiative follows a successful pilot during Edinburgh's 900th anniversary celebrations. Sam Scott, Health Development Officer (Dementia) at Edinburgh Leisure, explains: "We held a one-off session in September as part of our Edinburgh 900 celebrations, and there was a definite interest to start a new one, celebrating not only Edinburgh but Edinburgh Leisure's vast sporting history and heritage."

While open to all older adults who love sport, the programme also supports Edinburgh Leisure's existing Movement for Memories programme for people living with dementia. "The sessions will appeal to over-50s, many who already use our facilities either independently or for social sports and our Ageing Well members," adds Scott.

Trained Sporting Memories volunteers facilitate the sessions using specially developed reminiscence resources to spark conversation and discussion. The programme takes an innovative approach to addressing three key challenges of our aging society:

- Reducing loneliness and isolation

- Encouraging physical activity among older adults

- Supporting those living with dementia

No pre-registration is required - anyone interested can simply turn up to the free sessions, where refreshments will be provided.

Mackey emphasised the need for volunteers: "While we’ve lined up some volunteers to run the Meadowbank Club, we’re still keen to find more volunteers with a love of sport and some spare time to help run the clubs. No expert sports knowledge is required, and we provide full training and resources."

Key points for potential volunteers:

•No specialised sports expertise needed

•Comprehensive training will be provided

•Opportunity to make a meaningful difference in community health

•Support for older adults, including those living with dementia

For more information on participating or volunteering, contact Donna Mackey at [email protected]