New Year, new brew: Lumo launches low alcohol beer for Dry January

Lumo has launched a refreshing addition to its menu: Big Nothing 0.5%, a locally-sourced, low-alcohol beer created in partnership with Newcastle’s iconic Donzoko Brewing Company will be available on services between Edinburgh and London.

The bright, citrusy brew is designed to offer customers a mindful and flavourful choice, just in time for Dry January.

This new addition builds on Lumo’s commitment to providing locally sourced onboard options as part of the catering offer on its services on the East Coast route, while promoting rail safety and sustainability.

The zesty Big Nothing 0.5% caters not just to teetotallers and designated drivers, but also to anyone looking for a sophisticated alternative to sugary soft drinks.

The tasty new onboard drink follows the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB) reporting a 45% increase in alcohol-related incidents during the festive period last year. The introduction of Big Nothing 0.5% offers a responsible yet enjoyable option for customers.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Lumo, said: “January is a time when many customers re-evaluate their drinking habits. While our popular Lumo Train Beer remains a favourite, we’re proud to offer Big Nothing 0.5% as an exciting, low-alcohol alternative. Our partnership with Donzoko Brewing in Newcastle not only supports a fantastic local business but also aligns with our sustainability goals, featuring eco-friendly cans and low carbon credentials.”

The collaboration with Donzoko Brewing began in May 2023 with the launch of Train Beer, an East Coast IPA that quickly became a staple. Now, Big Nothing 0.5% joins the onboard offer, served in 330ml eco-friendly cans and available across all Lumo services, including through LumoEats.

Reece Hugill, founder and Managing Director at Donzoko Brewing Company said: “The new beer complements Lumo’s plant-based food and drink offerings, further enhancing the onboard experience and ideal timing for dry January.

“By expanding its partnership with Donzoko Brewing, Lumo is delivering a bold, mindful beverage that reflects its commitment to community, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.”