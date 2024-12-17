Newbridge McDonald's donates £10,000 to local cause

The funds were raised by the McDonald’s in the Community Foundation – utilising proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge across Scotland

Scottish McDonald’s franchisee Elliot Jardine, who owns and operates the McDonald’s restaurant in Newbridge and restaurants across the Central Belt of Scotland, has made a significant contribution to local organisation, Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh. The charity received a total of £10,000.

The Edinburgh House is one of 14 operated by Ronald McDonald House Charities UK. The Charity provides free accommodation and support to families across the UK, giving them the chance to remain close to their child whilst they are in hospital. The location of these Houses means that families can be by their child's bedside in a matter of moments and maintain a degree of normality during very difficult times.

The money donated will be used to sponsor the Loch Lochy room as well as joint sponsorship of the Jura room alongside fellow McDonald’s franchisee Craig Duncan.

Elliot Jardine and Lewis Jardine present donation to RMHC

The donation was made possible by the ‘McDonald’s in the Community Foundation’, set up by 16 Scottish McDonald’s Franchisees, in collaboration with the 20 McDonald’s-owned restaurants in Scotland. The foundation provides a central hub to help distribute funds, raised by the 10p carrier bag charge, to different charities and organisations across Scotland.

Lewis Jardine, Community Relations Manager at McDonald’s in Newbridge, said: “We are so pleased to continue to support the Ronald McDonald House in Edinburgh, the work they do makes a real difference to these families’ lives. Knowing that our contributions help support these brave kids and their loved ones during challenging times is really fulfilling. This partnership is incredibly important to us, and we are committed to supporting it for years to come."

Tya Willens, McDonald’s Relationship Assistant at Ronald McDonald House Charities UK, said: “We are so grateful to Elliot, Lewis and the team for their support that makes a real difference to the work we do at Ronald McDonald House Edinburgh. Their generosity and commitment is truly remarkable and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back to the House again soon.”

In 2023, proceeds from the 10p carrier bag charge were used to donate £2.2 million from Scottish McDonald’s restaurants, which was shared across 87 charities.