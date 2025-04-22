Newcraighall health club brightens Easter for Edinburgh’s young hospital heroes
Kind-hearted members of the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa in Newcraighall have donated 174 Easter eggs to support poorly children in the City.
The seasonal treats were delivered to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports young patients at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.
To encourage donations, the health club offered a complimentary guest day pass to anyone who contributed a chocolate egg – a gesture that was met with an overwhelmingly generous response.
Lee Smith, General Manager at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Newcraighall, said: “It’s been fantastic to see our members rally together for such an important cause this Easter, helping to bring smiles to young patients.”