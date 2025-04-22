Newcraighall health club brightens Easter for Edinburgh’s young hospital heroes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kind-hearted members of the Bannatyne Health Club & Spa in Newcraighall have donated 174 Easter eggs to support poorly children in the City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seasonal treats were delivered to the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity, which supports young patients at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People.

To encourage donations, the health club offered a complimentary guest day pass to anyone who contributed a chocolate egg – a gesture that was met with an overwhelmingly generous response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee Smith, General Manager at Bannatyne Health Club & Spa Newcraighall, said: “It’s been fantastic to see our members rally together for such an important cause this Easter, helping to bring smiles to young patients.”