NFDT Academy launches to support employee development

New suite of training programmes blends technical skills and leadership development to boost operational excellence and long-term business impact.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Food & Drink Training (NFDT), today launches NFDT Academy, a new suite of learning and development programmes designed to empower food and drink manufacturers across the UK.

With a blended approach that combines practical workshops, one-to-one coaching, and enhanced online support, these programmes help businesses strengthen technical expertise, leadership, compliance, and customer service - offering businesses an immediate return on training investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Anderson, Training & Development Manager at NFDT, said: “In today’s fast-paced food and drink sector, businesses need a training partner that delivers measurable results. Whether you want to improve production processes, strengthen team dynamics, or embed a culture of continuous improvement, NFDT is your training partner - offering tailored, impactful solutions that deliver real business value.”

NFDT Academy

The NFDT Academy programmes span a wide range of specialist areas, with each course designed to meet a specific business need.

Practical Baking Skills delivers hands-on, science-based training in fermentation, lamination, sponge development, costings, and new product development. It equips teams with technical expertise to understand how ingredients and processes influence product quality and consistency.

delivers hands-on, science-based training in fermentation, lamination, sponge development, costings, and new product development. It equips teams with technical expertise to understand how ingredients and processes influence product quality and consistency. Lean/CI Bite-Sized Chunks introduces continuous improvement through 12 modular sessions. Covering topics such as change management, value stream mapping, and waste minimisation, it empowers teams to embed lean thinking into daily operations.

introduces continuous improvement through 12 modular sessions. Covering topics such as change management, value stream mapping, and waste minimisation, it empowers teams to embed lean thinking into daily operations. Building High Impact Teams focuses on personality dynamics, communication, and collaboration. Designed for cross-functional manufacturing teams, this course promotes stronger teamwork and emphasises the importance of diverse roles and collaboration for productivity.

focuses on personality dynamics, communication, and collaboration. Designed for cross-functional manufacturing teams, this course promotes stronger teamwork and emphasises the importance of diverse roles and collaboration for productivity. Train the Trainer is aimed at team leaders, managers, and senior staff, giving them the tools and confidence to plan and deliver effective internal training. This programme supports employee development and builds a culture of learning within the business.

is aimed at team leaders, managers, and senior staff, giving them the tools and confidence to plan and deliver effective internal training. This programme supports employee development and builds a culture of learning within the business. Mystery Shop is NFDT’s professional customer experience evaluation service. It provides detailed, unbiased feedback to help businesses measure service performance, ensure brand consistency, and identify actionable areas for improvement.

Scott added: “At NFDT, we don’t just deliver training - we become an extension of your team. Our mission is to understand your challenges, engage your staff, and deliver practical learning that makes a measurable difference from day one. ”

NFDT is recognised as a gold-standard supplier by Skills Development Scotland and brings decades of experience in delivering workplace learning that boosts employee engagement, quality, operational excellence and profitability.

To learn more about NFDT’s new suite of training programmes or to book a session, visit www.nfdt.org or contact [email protected].