NHS Charity Donation

"Mandy's chair" donated to ward 72 at the Western General Hospital

Myself and my husband Jim Brines raised funds in memory of my sister in law Mandy Brines who was cared for by the compassionate team at Ward 72 at the Wester General Hospital. The funds raised totalled to £1800, enough to purchase a Non Mechanical recliner chair for the comfort of patients on ward 72. The chair will be fondly known as "Mandy's Chair". Special thanks to Crawsnest trust in Anstruther who donated a sizeable donation and to the team at Glenmore Mobility Bathgate who supported in the delivery and setting up of Mandy's chair. A big thank you also to our friends, family and local community in our efforts.