Nick Hornedo brings heartbreak and hilarity to Fringe debut

There’s heartbreak, there’s humiliation and there’s a first kiss behind an auditorium that ends in an awkward run-in with a teacher.

Welcome to the world of Nick Hornedo, a Mexican American comedian making his Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with Watch This When You Get Home at Underbelly Bristo Square [Clover], running daily at 2.25pm from 30 July to 24 August, excluding 11 August.

Having already toured versions of the show across the US as part of Projectorfest, SOLOCOM and the New York City Fringe, Hornedo arrives in Edinburgh with plenty of buzz. A selection from the show is being featured on PBS’s Stories From the Stage and will be airing on television stations across the US.

But it’s the raw, cinematic storytelling that truly sets Hornedo apart. Blending stand-up with confessional comedy, Watch This When You Get Home is a coming-of-age tale about love, longing and the hopelessly high expectations we set for ourselves when we grow up believing life should feel like a film.

From a terrifying first kiss in a recreation of the swamp from Shrek, to a masochistic schoolboy crush involving insults and actual kicks to the groin, to the ill-judged break-up video he once gave to his high school girlfriend on an SD card [with the now-iconic line, "watch this when you get home"], Hornedo mines the moments most people would rather forget and turns them into painfully funny reflections on romance and regret.

Now based in Brooklyn, Hornedo is originally from Laredo, Texas and grew up in Indianapolis. He graduated from Harvard in 2019 where he studied Government and Theatre. He’s a two-time Moth SLAM winner and a regular on the New York comedy scene, with appearances at The Bell House, Upright Citizens Brigade and his own show Campfire Tales, which has featured comedians from Saturday Night Live, Comedy Central and NPR.

His comedy has been spotlighted in Vulture, McSweeney’s, Pod Save America and Points In Case. On social media, his shorts have racked up over a million views. Before going into comedy full-time, Hornedo worked in American politics, producing social media content for Pete Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign and for Kamala Harris during President Biden’s campaign.

He also worked at the Department of Transportation under Secretary Buttigieg, where he once found himself in hot water for tweeting a peach emoji at a senator from Georgia. It was meant to reference peach farming but was interpreted quite differently.

With Watch This When You Get Home, Hornedo delivers a show that is funny, vulnerable and full of charm. It is a story of missteps, misguided romance and millennial introspection, told by someone who still wants life to feel like a movie, even when it absolutely doesn’t.