North Berwick law firm raises £2,780 in charity Will-writing campaign

A law firm in North Berwick has raised £2,780 by participating in an annual charity Will-writing campaign.

Paris Steele has been a proud supporter of Will Aid since 2006, dedicating their time and expertise to writing Wills and raising a grand total of £24,623. Instead of charging their usual fees for basic Wills, they invite clients to make a donation to Will Aid – helping to fund vital charity work in the UK and across the world.

The funds raised go to Will Aid’s partner charities, which support a range of important causes, from providing humanitarian aid to protecting vulnerable children here in the UK.

Edward Danks, from the firm, said: “Will Aid is a fantastic initiative, and we’re thrilled to have helped so many people put their affairs in order while raising such a substantial amount for charity. It’s a real team effort, and we’re incredibly proud to have taken part once again this year.

Cathy Steven at Paris Steele

“The team finds it a rewarding experience, and the money raised will help to make a real difference to people in need, both here at home and around the world.”

Since its launch in 1988, Will Aid has raised more than £24 million in donations, with millions more pledged in charitable legacies thanks to the generosity of participating solicitors.

Lauren Poole, Chair of Will Aid, praised the firm’s achievement, and said: “A huge congratulations to everyone for taking part and raising such an incredible amount this year. It’s inspiring to see so many solicitors giving their time and expertise to support our partner charities while helping people secure the peace of mind that comes with a professionally written Will.”

Peter de Vena Franks, Will Aid’s Campaign Director, added: “This year’s Will Aid campaign has been another tremendous success, and it’s all down to the dedication of solicitors like those at Paris Steele. Their generosity and hard work are truly making a difference, not only for their clients but also for the charities that rely on these vital donations.”

Will Aid runs every November, offering people the opportunity to have a professionally written Will in exchange for a donation. The suggested donation is £100 for a basic single Will and £180 for a pair of mirror Wills, with all proceeds supporting Will Aid’s partner charities: Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, SCIAF, and Trócaire.

More solicitors are needed each year to meet demand. To find out more about taking part, visit willaid.org.uk