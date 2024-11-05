The Bass Rock Community Group and local art group pARTicipate have worked together with local people’s groups to create a remembrance display outside the NB Abbey Church.

This year it was especially wonderful to see two local nursery groups wanting to get involved.

Here are the participants: Abbey Church Super Sunday Club, Fenton Barns Nursery, Law Primary School, Law Primary After School Club. Law Primary Nursery, NB High School Pupil Support Base, NB Berwick Scout Group Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, 1st NB Brownies, 2nd NB Rainbows, NB Youth Project, NB Scone Cafe & St Andrew Blackadder Messy Church

Richard Rogers of the Bass Rock Community Group said “it is wonderful to see the array of groups wanting to get involved in this project – school children and students, young people of churches and other young people’s groups, in addition to the senior citizens at the North Berwick Community Connections Scone Café - all wanting to be involved in painting pebbles in remembrance of the fallen in our wars.

North Berwick Remembrance Pebbles Display

You can see a variety of colours which capture the eye to make you stop and think - it really is worth a look! The message, though, is consistent across all the generations: ‘lest we forget.’

Once again, we are very grateful to David Graham, Minister of Abbey Church, for allowing the display to be placed outside the church. When the display is dismantled the pebbles will be returned to the sea, carrying their messages with them.”