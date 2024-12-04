Nuno Mendes encourages Brits to explore the little-known connection between Portuguese and Scottish cuisine

Renowned Portuguese Michelin-star chef Nuno Mendes is on a culinary journey to highlight the surprising yet profound connections between Portuguese and Scottish coastal cuisines.

In partnership with Old Pulteney, "The Maritime Malt," Mendes is bringing to light the shared heritage of these two seafaring nations, with a particular focus on how whisky can elevate the seafood dishes traditionally paired with wine.

Mendes, known for his deep passion for Portuguese cuisine, draws intriguing parallels between the coastal regions of Porto, Portugal, and Wick, Scotland – the home of Old Pulteney. “Both regions are shaped by the sea,” Mendes notes, “and this connection is evident in the seafood we both enjoy. The same waters, the same salt – they give us remarkably similar ingredients, despite being miles apart.”

Mendes is keen to showcase the rich maritime traditions that both Portugal and Scotland boast, particularly through their culinary offerings. He points out that while the seafood from both regions is often celebrated, the culinary ties between them are less well-known.

“There’s a deep, unspoken bond between these coasts, united by the sea’s bounty,” says Mendes. “I want to encourage people to explore these connections, to see how our cuisines complement each other in surprising ways.”

To demonstrate this, Mendes advocates for pairing seafood dishes with whisky, an unconventional choice that reflects the bold spirit of exploration both Portugal and Scotland share.

“Whisky, especially one as rich and complex as Old Pulteney Port, can transform a seafood dish” Mendes explains. “The subtle saltiness and rich, fruity notes of the whisky enhance the natural flavours of the seafood, creating a dining experience that’s both unexpected and deeply satisfying.”

Old Pulteney Port, the latest expression in Old Pulteney’s limited edition Coastal Series, offers a unique opportunity to explore this unique pairing. Aged in Ruby Port Pipes and Barriques from Northern Portugal’s Douro Valley, this whisky embodies the essence of coastal influence, with tasting notes that include sultanas, candied orange, and a touch of sea salt – flavours that perfectly complement the briny, fresh taste of seafood.

Mendes suggests pairing Old Pulteney Port with dishes like grilled langoustines, smoked mackerel, or even a rich seafood stew.

“The whisky’s complexity adds a new dimension to these dishes” he says. “It’s about finding harmony between the elements – just as Scotland and Portugal do with their shared maritime heritage.”

While the focus remains on the culinary connection between Portugal and Scotland, Old Pulteney Port serves as a bridge between these two coastal cultures. This whisky not only showcases the craftsmanship of both regions but also invites whisky enthusiasts and food lovers alike to explore new ways of enjoying these traditional flavours.

The Coastal Series by Old Pulteney is a tribute to the maritime spirit, exploring how the sea shapes both whisky and cuisine. Old Pulteney Port, with its rich Ruby Port cask maturation, is the perfect expression to highlight this journey.