Octogenarian wins volunteering award after surviving cardiac arrest

An 87-year-old cardiac arrest survivor has received a Volunteer of the Year award for his work within the local community.

John Cory, from Musselburgh, was nominated for the British Heart Foundation Scotland honour after volunteering in his local BHF shop for 10 years, following his own heart scare.

The retired engineer collapsed while he was visiting the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for an Angiogram in 2013. He had a cardiac arrest, and a defibrillator was used to deliver a shock treatment to restart his heart.

“A few days later I woke to be told what had happened and that I had been fitted with an ICD ([RG1] implantable cardioverter defibrillator),” says John.

John Cory with Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director of the BHF

“I thought about my general situation and the fact that I owed a debt of gratitude to both the NHS and the British Heart Foundation. The result was that I then walked into my local shop and asked if they wanted a volunteer. The manager sat me down, took my details and asked when I could start, and I began the following Tuesday.”

He adds: “I have not regretted my decision and I have now been there for 11 years and counting. I still do a Tuesday afternoon but have now graduated to the till and that gives me much more interaction with the customers.

“We have a very loyal bunch who keep coming in, week after week – it is very sociable, and some have become friends over the years.

“It is a very happy shop and we do not stand on ceremony. We have a laugh and a joke between each other, including the management, and if any customer wants to join in then we are quite happy to welcome them.

“I have so many happy memories since that day back in 2013 that I cannot remember them all. For anyone else who is interested in volunteering, I cannot recommend it enough – it has been a lifeline to me.”

John, who is married to Beryl, and has four children and four grandchildren, travelled to London where he received his award from Allison Swaine-Hughes, Retail Director of the BHF.

Carol Mitchell, BHF Area Regional Manager, said: “John is truly inspirational, a popular character in our BHF Musselburgh shop, much loved by colleagues and customers, and he reflects the magic of volunteering to us all.”

To find out about volunteering with the BHF visit: bhf.org.uk/volunteer