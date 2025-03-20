Old Edinburgh Club announces Jean Guild Grant awardees

The Old Edinburgh Club has announced the latest Jean Guild Grants. These promote research into the history of Edinburgh, improve access to historical resources and bring the history of the city to life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Edinburgh Club has announced the latest Jean Guild Grants. These promote research into the history of Edinburgh, improve access to historical resources and bring the history of the city to life.

There are two groups of awards, those for projects and those for individual researchers. Applicants supported are:

Morningside Heritage Association: research into the use of medieval stone fragments by 19th century masons

Northfield and Willowbrae Community Council: raising awareness of the history of Piershill Barracks

Scottish Brewing Association Archive: research and publication detailing the histories of the more than 40 breweries that are known to have operated in Edinburgh

Signet Library: enabling access to records about orphans applying to John Watson’s Institution in the 19th century

Veterans Housing Scotland: research and publication celebrating 100 and more years of innovative provision for members of the armed services at risk of homelessness

List of awardees

Researchers being funded are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kit Baston: book borrowing by Edinburgh surgeons in the eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries

Lisa Williams: international and interethnic influences on the slavery abolition movement in Edinburgh in the early 19th century

Dr Edward Duvall, President of the Old Edinburgh Club said, “Yet again, we received a remarkable range and quality of applications. We would have liked to have been able to fund them all as they were all very good. Our resources are, however, limited and we had to make difficult choices.”

Dr Duvall added, “The grants programme is named after Jean Guild, a senior librarian at the University of Edinburgh and a long-term member of the Club, who left a legacy to the Club. We are extremely grateful for her generosity which has helped the Club fulfil its mission in encouraging research and interest in the history of Edinburgh.”