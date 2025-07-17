Old Pulteney Unveils Polaris, a One-of-a-Kind 47-Year-Old Masterpiece

Old Pulteney, the Maritime Malt, has unveiled Polaris, a never-to-be-repeated showpiece and the rarest whisky ever released by this nearly 200-year-old distillery. This remarkable 47-year-old single malt Scotch whisky will be exclusively available at the biennial Distillers One of One Charity Auction in October 2025, raising vital funds in support of The Distillers’ Charity.

​Taking its name from the steadfast North Star, Old Pulteney Polaris marks a bold new direction for the brand. Paying homage to Old Pulteney’s windswept home in Wick and inspired by the weathered cliffs found on the far north Scottish coast, this unique showpiece has been crafted with authenticity and deep-rooted heritage at its heart. A celebration of place, people and time, Polaris honours the industrial craftsmanship and maritime legacy of Old Pulteney.

Old Pulteney Polaris has been expertly designed in partnership with local artisans and crafted using specialist materials sourced close to Old Pulteney’s home. Elegantly presented within a striking design which captures the grandeur of the Caithness coastline, this exceptionally rare whisky is housed within a hand-blown, blue glass bottle which has been designed and created by Tain-based glass merchant, Glasstorm. Artistic inciso cuts create a rippled effect around the glassware, evoking the tempestuous waters of the North Sea. The piece is intricately encased within a dramatic Caithness Slate structure from Norse Stone, symbolising the enduring cliffs which surround Old Pulteney’s home.

Further deepening the story of this creation is the masterful integration of copper and silver within the outer slate casing – precious materials seamlessly woven into the exquisite one-off art piece by local jeweller, Lucy Woodley. At the base of the sculpture, a secret copper disc which has been carefully reclaimed from an Old Pulteney still is revealed. This singular element, once bathed in the vapours of countless distillations, now lives on as a talisman of legacy – offering an unprecedented opportunity to own a piece of this iconic distillery’s heritage.

Brodie Nairn and Nichola Burns, Glass Artist & Designers at Glasstorm, said:

‘The inspiration for Old Pulteney Polaris was born from walking along Scotland’s north-east coastline, only a stone’s throw from Wick. While exploring this beautiful, rugged coastline, we discovered amazing rocky sea stacks known locally as ‘Thirle Door Arch’ and a unique view through this strata was framed perfectly – almost like a window out to the North Sea. It was this picturesque setting that inspired the design behind Polaris.’

The extraordinary whisky that sits within this unique art piece is an exceptionally rare 47-Year-Old single malt Scotch whisky, the distillery’s oldest release to date. Distilled and aged at Old Pulteney’s home in Wick on the far north Scottish coast, the sea-salty air weathered these casks to create a whisky of authentic maritime character that is unparalleled. This luxurious single malt has been carefully rested for four decades in American oak ex-bourbon casks before an extended period of refinement in a meticulously selected single first-fill Spanish oak butt for seven years to grant this whisky its elegant complexity.

With a mahogany hue and an ABV of 43.6%, this whisky of insurmountable depth boasts complex aromas of sea spray that the Maritime Malt is renowned for. On the palate, delicate flavours of vanilla and sweet cinnamon pastry come to the fore and are beautifully intertwined with notes of Scottish tablet and dark chocolate before ending with a lingering sweet finish.

Renowned whisky expert, Dave Broom, praises its remarkable taste:

“This deep amber whisky opens with a captivating nose of luxurious stone fruits, citrus zest, and a complex evolution toward oxidative notes like medlar and cob nut, lifted by the sensation of a cool seashore breeze. The palate is thick and waxy, mingling soft, late-harvest fruit with cedar-spiced tannins and a hint of salinity, evoking a windswept clifftop. A splash of water reveals greater mineral depth and incense-like spice, while the finish sees the return of fruit after the saltiness fades – mature and balanced.”

Award-winning whisky writer, Jonny McCormick, further compliments the whisky’s incredible flavour profile:

“Old Pulteney Polaris glows rich amber with burnished gold highlights. The first wave of aromas opens with a bold coastal nose of sea spray, molasses cake, nutmeg, and deep oak, before revealing layers of vanilla, espresso foam, and hints of baked apple and peppermint. On the palate, it’s silky and vibrant, with Scottish tablet, citrus peel, and a rolling wave of grilled pineapple, cherry cake, and toasted spice, all carried by a mineral backbone. The finish is indulgent and lingering, merging dark chocolate and coffee with soft oak, clotted cream, and a final lift of white chocolate and nutmeg.”

Talking to the unveiling of this never-to-be-repeated masterpiece, Malcolm Waring, Distillery Manager at Pulteney Distillery, said:

“I couldn’t be prouder of Old Pulteney Polaris – the rarest whisky ever released from our distillery. This truly one-of-a-kind creation marks a momentous milestone for Old Pulteney.

Matured for an extraordinary 47 years, Polaris is a stunning reflection of Old Pulteney’s authentic maritime character – shaped over decades by breathing in the salt-laden air, time, and tradition. This single malt was carefully selected not just on age alone, but for the remarkable depth and complexity of the whisky itself. Polaris perfectly captures the very essence of our Maritime Malt.

This never-to-be-repeated release also features copper from one of Pulteney’s stills, connecting this one-off bottle not only to the whisky housed within, but to the very fabric of our distillery. It’s a rare opportunity to own a piece of our heritage.

As we prepare to celebrate our distillery’s 200th anniversary in 2026, Polaris stands as both a tribute to Old Pulteney’s remarkable legacy and a symbol of the exciting new chapter ahead. It reflects where we have come from, and hints at what is yet to come.”

The Distillers One of One Charity Auction will raise vital funds for The Distillers’ Charity, with a proud focus on the event’s main beneficiary: the Youth Action Fund. The Youth Action Fund is a charity dedicated to transforming the lives of young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, in Scotland.

The Distillers One of One Charity Auction is the only opportunity to own this truly exceptional 1.5L showpiece, complete with a 100ml tasting sample. The Distillers One of One Charity Auction will take place at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh on Friday 10th October 2025 wilth proceeds donated to The Distillers’ Charity. To register interest in this auction, visit The Distillers One of One website: www.distillersoneofone.com