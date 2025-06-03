‘Once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to own one of the Highlands’ most distinguished country homes

One of the Scottish Highlands’ most distinguished homes nestled in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park has been listed for sale.

Broomhill House is an outstanding B-Listed Arts and Crafts country residence situated near the town of Aviemore and has enjoyed an interesting history since it was built at the end of the First World War.

The property was originally commissioned by architects Balfour, Paul & Partners and constructed for shipping magnate Sir Alfred Booth, of Liverpool, who is best known for his role as Chairman of the Cunard Line. The house was completed in 1918.

The home was bought in 1924 by the Aspin family exclusively for their six-year-old daughter Rosemary who was suffering from pneumonia, while the rest of the family continued to live in their lavish townhouse in Glasgow.

Broomhill House is nestled in the picturesque Cairngorms National Park.

With the outbreak of the Second World War looking imminent in 1935, Rosemary’s parents moved into Broomhill House, and it was extended by renowned architect Sir Basil Spence with the renovations including an awe-inspiring barrel-vaulted music room. The property served Rosemary well and she spent 85 years calling Broomhill her loving home.

Over the years, the country estate has been painstakingly renovated and is rich with architectural and historical pedigree, offering a blend of heritage, scale and Highland serenity. Approximately 20 acres of ancient native woodland is also available by separate negotiation.

Harriet Reid, of Fine & Country Scotland which is selling the property on behalf of its current owners, said: “Broomhill House is certainly one of the Scottish Highlands’ most exceptional private residences.

“It combines historical distinction with refined modern living and is perfectly positioned within the largest National Park in the UK. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to secure a landmark home with an extremely intriguing history.”

The Cairngorms mountains can be viewed from Broomhill House.

Built in solid granite with ashlar dressings, Broomhill House extends to over 7,500 sq ft and comprises eight elegant double bedrooms and five reception rooms including Spence’s spectacular vaulted music room.

Beyond the main house lies a self-contained, high-specification three-bedroom annexe, currently managed as a luxury holiday let, along with a series of traditional stone outbuildings, a Siberian larch clad multi-purpose building, and a thatched tennis pavilion — all set within approximately six acres of mature, landscaped gardens overlooking the River Spey and the dramatic Cairngorm mountains.

An optional 20 acres of ancient Caledonian pine woodland is also available by separate negotiation. A haven for flora and fauna, the woodland is known for its wildflower diversity, including the rare Twinflower, and offers tranquillity and privacy.

Internally, the residence retains an abundance of period detail including original wood panelling, ornate fireplaces, a carved stone mantel, restored servant bells, and William Morris wallpapers.

Broomhill House.

Carefully renovated by the current owners, the home pairs this period elegance with modern convenience, including a DeVol kitchen with granite worktops, a 4-oven AGA, and thoughtfully upgraded bathrooms.

With breathtaking views from nearly every room, a covered verandah and an annexe with its own private access, the layout allows owners a great deal of privacy as well as ample opportunities to entertain guests.

Broomhill House is available at offers over £1.9m.

More details can be found here, or by contacting 01738 354110 or [email protected].