One week to go until community council nominations close

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nominations from residents in eight areas in the city are being sought to allow the community councils to form. Nominations close at 4pm on Thursday 17 April 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community councils seeking nominations are:

Craigmillar

Davidson’s Mains and Silverknowes

Firrhill

Hutchison and Chesser

Muirhouse and Salvesen

Old Town

Portobello

West Pilton and West Granton

Community councils are groups of people who care about their community and want to make it a better place to live.

Community councils

Community councils

Your community council is looking for new members. Individuals and groups are welcome to join. By being a community councillor you’ll play a very important part in local democracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community councils advise, petition, influence and advocate numerous causes and cases of concern on behalf of local communities. You’ll also help to influence important decisions about our community made by the council, NHS and Police.

You’ll need to attend around seven community council meetings a year. You may also take part in ad hoc activities if you have time – for example:

carry out projects to enhance their community for all types of citizens – older people, single mothers, minority groups and young people

issue community newsletters

conduct local surveys

campaign on local issues

organise community events such as local galas.

Community councils in Edinburgh are voluntary organisations set up by statute by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Could you make a difference for your community?

Please visit the Council's website to download nomination forms and for guidance on how to complete and return these.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quickest way to return completed nomination forms is by email to the Governance Team at [email protected]

If you choose to return by hand or by post, please make sure you allow sufficient time for the nomination form to be received before the deadline at 4pm on Thursday 17 April 2025. Late nominations will not be accepted.

Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “Community councils remain an integral part of the social and democratic fabric of our city. In my experience as a ward councillor, I truly value my relationship with community councils and the excellent work that they do.

“From campaigning on key local issues, to organising meetings, chairing debates, liaising with local and national representatives and much more – the life of a community councillor in the capital is never ordinary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an excellent opportunity to take a lead in your local area and make your community a better place. I’d encourage all residents to consider standing as a community councillor. Edinburgh draws its strength from its citizens, and we need their views and ideas to move forward together.”