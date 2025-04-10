One week to go until community council nominations close
The community councils seeking nominations are:
- Craigmillar
- Davidson’s Mains and Silverknowes
- Firrhill
- Hutchison and Chesser
- Muirhouse and Salvesen
- Old Town
- Portobello
- West Pilton and West Granton
Community councils are groups of people who care about their community and want to make it a better place to live.
Community councils
Your community council is looking for new members. Individuals and groups are welcome to join. By being a community councillor you’ll play a very important part in local democracy.
Community councils advise, petition, influence and advocate numerous causes and cases of concern on behalf of local communities. You’ll also help to influence important decisions about our community made by the council, NHS and Police.
You’ll need to attend around seven community council meetings a year. You may also take part in ad hoc activities if you have time – for example:
- carry out projects to enhance their community for all types of citizens – older people, single mothers, minority groups and young people
- issue community newsletters
- conduct local surveys
- campaign on local issues
- organise community events such as local galas.
Community councils in Edinburgh are voluntary organisations set up by statute by the City of Edinburgh Council.
Could you make a difference for your community?
Please visit the Council's website to download nomination forms and for guidance on how to complete and return these.
The quickest way to return completed nomination forms is by email to the Governance Team at [email protected]
If you choose to return by hand or by post, please make sure you allow sufficient time for the nomination form to be received before the deadline at 4pm on Thursday 17 April 2025. Late nominations will not be accepted.
Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker said: “Community councils remain an integral part of the social and democratic fabric of our city. In my experience as a ward councillor, I truly value my relationship with community councils and the excellent work that they do.
“From campaigning on key local issues, to organising meetings, chairing debates, liaising with local and national representatives and much more – the life of a community councillor in the capital is never ordinary.
“This is an excellent opportunity to take a lead in your local area and make your community a better place. I’d encourage all residents to consider standing as a community councillor. Edinburgh draws its strength from its citizens, and we need their views and ideas to move forward together.”