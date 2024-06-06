Optician marks qualification success to provide further sight care for those unable to leave home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of the Specsavers Home Visits team which covers Edinburgh has recently qualified to provide a private Low Vision clinic service, which will allow her to provide further care for the sight of customers who are unable to leave their home for eye tests.

Kaylie Tester, a dispensing optician who has been with the Specsavers Home Visits team for the past year, passed the qualification which took six months to complete, to support any customers who are unable to attend a Specsavers store unaccompanied due to a physical or mental illness or disability.

Kaylie, who has nine years of experience in optometry with Specsavers, can now offer a more personal experience during each home visit. Following a comprehensive eye test from the comfort of their own home, the low vision service can provide visual and non-visual aids to help the customer continue doing the things they enjoy the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the training, the Low Vision clinic service also offers the customer, and those who care for them, advice on lighting in their home to further support beyond the use of just glasses with any sight impairments.

Kaylie Tester is able to provide this new service during home visits in Edinburgh.

About the new service, Kaylie says: "The past six months has been a lot of hard work, but the additional expertise the Low Vision service training has provided means I’m even more confident in providing the best care to all the customers we pay visits to.

"With the Specsavers Home Visits team, we usually come across patients who require further assistance for their vision. Sometimes referring a customer with support for visuals aids can be challenging, and this new service allows us to provide this next level of vital care.’

"My aim is to help make a person’s life as easy as possible by providing these visual aids to enable them to continue to enjoy their hobbies and lives at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m hugely grateful for the Specsavers Home Visits team who have been nothing but supportive throughout my training on the Low Vision qualification."

Laura Owens, director at Specsavers Home Visits service which covers Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Scottish Borders, says: "Everyone on the team is thrilled to see Kaylie pass this qualification that helps us to continue to provide the very best care to customers we visit at home or in care homes.

"We are incredibly passionate in providing the best quality eye and hearing care for our community. The addition of a Low Vision clinic will allow us to further support patients with their visual needs within the comfort of their own home and help improve their quality of life, by providing them with visual aids and further advice and support."

Alongside checking for specific conditions, Specsavers Home Visits opticians will also perform a number of tests to check quality of vision, including eye tests that are very similar to the ones carried out in stores, with just with a few adjustments to make them home-friendly.