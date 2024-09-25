Opticians opens its doors in highly anticipated Haddington location

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A BRAND-NEW Specsavers store has finally opened its doors at a retail park in Haddington to keep up with customer demand in the Lothians.

The new Specsavers store will provide expert clinical eyecare and audiology services to the people of Haddington and offer an extensive range of branded glasses and contact lenses.

The store team excitedly opened its doors on Saturday 21 September, and members of their new community rushed down to celebrate and welcome the new residents.

The store will be run by director Angela Lucas, who also works at the Fort Kinnaird store, so has seen first-hand how in-demand the team’s services are in East Lothian.

Specsavers Haddington store staff and Jane Gordon from East Lothian Young Carers

Angela says: ‘Demand for eyecare and audiology services has increased significantly in the Lothians in recent years, so we wanted to open this new store to increase capacity while still guaranteeing the same quality of service that Specsavers is known for – no matter which store they visit.

‘I’m delighted we’ve finally opened our doors to customers and can show off the new space, it’s a fantastic building. We’re looking forward to welcoming more customers and getting to know the Haddington community.’

Jane Gordon, from East Lothians Young Carers, came along on opening day to meet staff and cut the ribbon that officially marked the store’s opening. As a thank you for Jane’s warm welcome to the area, the store donated £500 to the association.

Jane says: ‘We’re incredibly grateful to the Specsavers Haddington team for their kind donation – £500 will fund a day trip out for 20 young carers who otherwise may not have the ability to do this due to their responsibilities. Welcome to Haddingon, Specsavers!’

Specsavers Haddington is located at Unit 4, Haddington Retail Park, Haddington, East Lothian, EH41 3FW, and is accessible by car or public transport. The store is open from 9am – 5.30pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am – 5pm on Sundays.

To book an appointment, please visit: specsavers.co.uk/stores/haddington or call 01620 670212 to speak to a member of the team.