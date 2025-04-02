Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She was born on 15th August 1947 in the midst of the partition of India, her family was forced to move from their ancestral homeland which became Pakistan. Her family became homeless refugee’s they were in a refugee camp in Phagwara near Amritsar.

This marked the beginning of the journey that started in such a difficult time and took Rashpal from Phagwara to Ludhiana where she spent her childhood in the small alleys of Punjab. Soon after, their fate took another turn which brought her to the United Kingdom, Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh. She arrived here with her parents Father S. Karnel Landa Singh and Mother Lachman Wanti and her three Siblings Akbal, Kaldeep, Ragbir, in 1958, she was 10 years old.

They arrived in Edinburgh and their first house was a tenement flat, 60 St. Mary’s Street in Edinburgh. Her schooling was very short, she went to Milton house primary school, Jimmy Clark high school, St Leonards.

The family grew and Rashpal being the eldest was soon engaged and at the tender age of 16 was married to Sewa Singh Bhai, the year was 1963. Their marriage was the first Sikh wedding in Edinburgh taking place in the first Gurdwara in Edinburgh, Hopefield Terrace, Leith and sent Rashpal into a new beginning with a new family. Sewa Singh’s family were drapers, and their early years were spent as door-to-door pedlars. Their Father Hazur Singh and his Brothers Jaswant Singh and Mewa Singh built up their business and opened their shops in Great Junction Street Leith in the late 60’s.

Rashpal was well known in our community

Rashpal continued her life very quietly in line with the cultural boundaries that surrounded her. She had seven sons and seven daughter-laws. She lived her life surrounded by her family of many Grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She was much loved and respected by her brothers, sisters, and sister in laws.

She became a member of Sikh Sanjog in 1991 and remained a vibrant member of the group for over 30 years. She was involved in all our trips and projects we had such fun and laughter. She would always be quiet in the background, and all her sisters would encourage and cajole her into taking part and she always agreed.

Her dedication to her family, her unwavering patience, and her deep sense of right and wrong shaped everyone around her. Though she never asked for recognition, her impact will be felt for generations. May we remember her with love and live our lives a little kinder in her memory.

You gave us everything, and now we carry your wisdom and love in our hearts, forever grateful for the life you shared with us.