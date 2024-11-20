Over 6500 books gifted by Wheatley Foundation to inspire young readers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Families across Edinburgh are enjoying a story with a happy ending after receiving free books throughout 2024.

Wheatley Foundation has provided over 6500 free books through its partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Foundation, part of Wheatley Group, arranges for free high-quality, age-appropriate books to be sent directly to the homes of children under the age of five.

Since November last year, Wheatley Foundation has supported 572 children from disadvantaged families and gifted 6568 books to communities in the east, Glasgow and south of Scotland.

Allanah and daughter, Sophia, with her books.

Professor Paddy Gray OBE, Chair of Wheatley Foundation, highlighted the importance of this initiative. He said: “Access to books and early reading experiences are crucial for a child's development. Our partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library provides children with the resources they need to thrive and encourages regular family time too.”

Children across Scotland have received more than 38,000 free books since the partnership began in 2016.

By delivering books directly to children, the Foundation aims to bridge the educational gap and support parents in creating a nurturing reading environment at home. Wheatley Homes East customer Allanah Grace lives in Penicuik with her three-year-old daughter, Sophia, who receives a new book each month.

She said: "Sophia loves the stories from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library – she reads one every day.

“As a mum, it’s important to me that Sophia learns new things, expands her vocabulary, and builds her imagination, which is so valuable for her confidence and creativity. It’s also been amazing for our bonding time; I love that she always wants us to read together, we share lots of laughs and smiles.”

Families benefiting from this programme includes Wheatley Homes Glasgow, Wheatley Homes East, Wheatley Homes South, and Loretto, as well as customers supported by Wheatley Care.

Wheatley Foundation offers support to tenants through various initiatives, including welfare benefits advice, employment opportunities, and essential services. D

olly Parton’s Imagination Library was set up by the singer in 1995, helping children in the United Kingdom, Ireland, US, Canada, and Australia.

Nearly 200 million free books have been donated by the country music legend.