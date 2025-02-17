Pasta la vista! Edinburgh care home invites local community to a festival to remember

A new festival is coming to an Edinburgh care home – and it’s all about celebrating cultural diversity through food.

On Wednesday February 26, from 1.30pm-3pm, Care UK’s Cairdean House, on Redford Road, is set to get mouths watering as it opens its doors to the local community for a brand-new international food festival.

The fun-filled festival will see guests invited to enjoy different cuisines from countries all around the world, with food prepared by the home’s Head Chef.

From pasta to curry and burgers to burritos, the festival will include something to tickle all taste buds. Once everyone has had their fill, there will be entertainment to enjoy by Margo Butterfly music in the café.

Taylor Baker, Deputy Manager at Cairdean House, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our first ever food festival here at Cairdean House.

“We love to celebrate the cultural diversity of our team and the Cairdean House residents. Food goes beyond nourishment – it embodies the rich tapestry of cultural identity and heritage worldwide and is at the centre of countless traditions and celebrations.

“This is the perfect opportunity to get together with loved ones and enjoy a celebration of the world’s best cuisine. Many residents at Caridean House are keen cooks and have attended several food festivals in the past, so this event will encourage them to look back and relive their time spent in the kitchen, cooking up a treat.”

For more information about Cairdean House, please call Customer Relations Manager Leona Thomson on 0131 516 8460, or email [email protected]

Cairdean House has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and specialist dementia care, as well as short-term respite care.

To find out more, visit careuk.com/caridean-house