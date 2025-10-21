Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts expands in Scotland

Pauline Quirke Academy

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) has expanded its footprint in Scotland with the opening of a new academy in Wallyford, taking its total to more than 255 academies across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The opening marks a significant milestone for PQA's growth in Scotland, becoming the most recent academy to open in the Edinburgh area and only the second academy in Scotland, joining the established academy in Glasgow as the network extends its reach to serve more communities nationwide.

With Scotland home to world-renowned arts and theatre, from Edinburgh’s iconic festivals to a thriving creative scene, it makes the perfect setting for PQA to expand, offering young people the chance to develop their skills at the very heart of the UK’s cultural landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-principal’s Joanne Skilling and AmyBeth Beel, who bring combined experience spanning West End performance, educational programme delivery, and public sector leadership, are heading up the business.

PQA Principal AmyBeth Beel, said: "Being based in Scotland, with its world-renowned arts and theatre heritage, makes this an even more inspiring place for young people to learn and create. And with FirstStage Studios in Leith close by, where major productions like Netflix's Dept. Q are filmed, this location is particularly exciting for our young performers and filmmakers."

PQA Principal Joanne Skilling, said: "We are creating an inclusive space where every single person has the chance to shine. The skills that young people will learn through performance, filmmaking, and comedy, can be used in all parts of life, not just on the stage, and we're dedicated to encouraging all of them to flourish."

PQA is not a franchise so principals don't need to pay an upfront franchise fee to get started. Instead they invest in the principals to set up and start their business, providing access to central services and support, such as marketing, training, lesson development and planning and events management, through its headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Taylor at PQA, said: "We are delighted to see Joanne and AmyBeth bring PQA to East Lothian, marking our most recent expansion into the Edinburgh area and demonstrating our commitment to growing across Scotland. It is important to us that we support principals in their ambitions to start and build their business without the financial obstacles that may otherwise get in the way, whilst also supporting children aged 6-18 to access these amazing opportunities in their local community."

The PQA model attracts entrepreneurs from all walks of life - actors and scriptwriters to police officers and HR managers. As the academies are typically run at the weekends, individuals are able to continue with their current job and run a PQA on the weekends - providing individuals with the best of both worlds.