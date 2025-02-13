Perth Ski School invites Edinburgh ski enthusiasts to hit the slopes this spring

Hit the slopes with Perth Ski School

Edinburgh families have an exciting new option for children’s & adults ski lessons this year, following the opening of Perth Ski School. With a focus on inclusivity and skills development, the new term begins on Friday 21 February, running up until Easter, followed by another term of lessons until the summer holidays.

Alanna Duncan, Founder of Perth Ski School and Edinburgh-local, comments: "As an Edinburgh-based mother, and passionate ski instructor, I’m a huge advocate for making the sport more accessible. Perth Ski School is perfect for families looking for an alternative to the larger, more daunting slopes available in Scotland’s Capital.

“Our focus is on creating a fun, supportive, and structured environment where children of all abilities can learn and grow in confidence. Having grown up skiing myself, I know how important it is to build a strong foundation early on, and Craigclowan’s gentle slope provides the perfect setting for that journey.”

Located within the grounds of Craigclowan Preparatory School, Perth Ski School provides a welcoming and engaging space for young skiers of all abilities. Craigclowan’s gentle incline makes it the perfect starting point for beginners to build confidence before progressing to larger slopes.

The school also provides a range of session times designed to accommodate busy schedules. Weekly ski lessons take place at Craigclowan Preparatory School’s dry ski slope on Fridays from 16:00 – 19:00 and Saturday’s from 09:00 – 12:00.

Each lesson lasts 50 minutes, with small class sizes ensuring a personalised learning experience, maintaining a ratio of one instructor per eight children. Children are grouped by ability into tailored learning levels, ranging from complete beginners focusing on basics like speed control and stopping.

Nick Robinson, CEO of Maison Sport, reinforced the benefits of introducing children to skiing on a dry slope before heading to the mountains, praising the Craigclowan slope as an ideal space for beginners to learn in a safe and welcoming setting.

“Introducing children to skiing in a safe and supportive environment is key to building confidence on the slopes. Craigclowan’s dry slope provides the perfect setting for young skiers to develop their skills before heading to the mountains, and we’re excited to support Perth Ski School in making skiing more accessible to families in Edinburgh and beyond."

Perth Ski School offers lessons in blocks of 7 or 8 sessions per term, ensuring children can make consistent progress. Bookings are now open for the Winter term, running from 21st February to Easter, the Spring term, commencing in late April will go on sale soon.

For more information, visit www.perthskischool.com

For further details on Maison Sport, visit www.maisonsport.com/en