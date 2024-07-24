Pet store to give away poo bags this Friday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jollyes Pet Stores to give away almost a quarter of a million poo bags this Friday.

It's a delicate subject, but everyone knows how important it is for dog owners to bag and bin their pet's poo when in public spaces.

There's nothing worse than finding your day spoilt by owners not taking responsibility for their dog's poo.

So Jollyes, the fast-growing UK pet retailer with a store in Hermiston Gait, Cultins Rd, Edinburgh EH11 4DF is doing something about this on Friday, July 26.

Free Poo Bag Giveaway at Jollyes stores on July 26.

All its stores right across the UK will be taking part in a nationwide initiative to give away over 230,000 ‘power poop’ bags for free to customers shopping with them on this day.

That should be enough free bags for the first 140 customers at each and every store.