Pints and prevention: Cahonas Scotland and Pilot brew up support for testicular cancer patients

In a powerful display of community spirit and local action, Leith-based Pilot Brewery has gone beyond the beer taps to make a real difference in the lives of cancer patients in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A very special delivery made its way to the doors of the Edinburgh Cancer Centre at the Western General Hospital: dozens of bright blue “You’ve Got This” support boxes, each one packed with care and compassion by leading Scottish testicular cancer charity Cahonas Scotland.

But what makes these boxes even more special is the story behind them and the journey that led them there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pilot Brewery, known for its small-batch craft beers and community values, partnered with Cahonas Scotland to brew something bold: Check Pilsner a limited-edition beer designed to raise awareness of testicular cancer and fund support for those affected. The beers apt name being word play of a Czech Pilsner catches your attention.

Check Pilsner: Raising Awareness, One Can at a Time

Cahonas Community Engagement Officer Paul McCaffery paid a visit to Pilot, not just to say thank you, but to show the team exactly what their efforts had funded.

Each “You’ve Got This” box is carefully curated to offer comfort, encouragement, and practical help to men undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. Inside are thoughtful items such as socks, water bottles, notebooks, BAWBAGS underwear, and personal care essentials ,along with an uplifting message that reminds patients they are not alone.

Ritchie Marshall CEO and Founder of Cahonas Scotland said: “We wanted to show the team at Pilot that this wasn’t just about beer, it was about real people, real care, and real impact,” Ritchie went on to say. “Thanks to their efforts, patients right here in Edinburgh are being supported when they need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boxes are part of a wider initiative by Cahonas to ensure that support reaches every corner of Scotland. From Aberdeen to Ayr, Glasgow to Inverness, these boxes are distributed to cancer treatment centres across the country, offering a sense of solidarity, reassurance, and kindness at a difficult time.

The 'You've Got This Boxes" being hand delivered by the Cahonas Scotland Team

Pilot co-founder Matt Johnson said the initiative struck a chord with the team from the start: “When Cahonas got in touch, it was an easy yes for us. Testicular cancer is something that affects so many, and if we can use beer to start conversations, raise some funds, and actually see where that money goes, even better. Having the support boxes here in the brewery really brought it home. This is local, it’s direct, and it’s making a difference.”

For more information on how on testicular cancer and Cahonas Scotland, visit cahonasscotland.org, and if you’re passing by Leith, pop into Pilot Brewery and raise a can for a cause.

Fact Box – Testicular Cancer Awareness

• Testicular cancer is the most common cancer among UK men aged 15–45, with the highest incidence in men aged 30–34.

Matt Johnson -Pilot Co-Founder with the Cahonas 'You've Got This' boxes

• Cases have risen by more than 27% since the early 1990s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Around 2,400 men are diagnosed each year in the UK — that’s more than 6 men every day.

• Survival rates have increased steadily since the 1970s.

• When detected early, testicular cancer is over 96% curable.

What to Check For:

• A lump or swelling in the testicle

• A feeling of heaviness in the scrotum

• A sudden build-up of fluid in the scrotum

• Pain or discomfort in the testicles or scrotum

• Pain in the lower back

These symptoms are often caused by infection or injury — but it’s vital to get them checked by a GP. Knowing what’s normal for you can help you notice any changes early.

Who Is at Risk?

• Men with undescended testicles, especially if corrected after puberty or never corrected

• Men with fertility issues

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Men with a family history of testicular cancer (especially a father or brother who has had it)

• Men who are taller than average

• Men who have previously had cancer in one testicle — there’s a slightly increased risk of developing it in the other.