Planetary Parade 2025 begins soon

We are about to witness a planetary alignment featuring six planets: Mars, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune around January 21.

While they won’t form a perfect line, they will be positioned next to each other in the night sky, creating a stunning sight for observers. To view this alignment, the best time is shortly after sunset!

The visibility of these planets varies throughout January and into February. Mars will be particularly bright and easily recognizable due to its reddish hue. Venus will shine brightly in the southwestern sky alongside Saturn.

Jupiter will also be prominent, located in the southeast. Uranus and Neptune will require binoculars or a telescope to see clearly. You can also capture the planetary parade using a DSLR camera.

Snapshot of Mars and Jupiter aligned in the night sky captured using Stellarium software.

Learn more about Astrophotography at Wonders In Space.

For those interested in observing this celestial event, clear skies are essential. Stargazing apps can help locate the planets and enhance your viewing experience. The Moon's phase significantly affects the visibility of planets in the night sky.

You can check the moon phase for your location using the Moon Phase Calendar.

This planetary parade is not an uncommon occurrence; alignments happen regularly due to the orbits of the planets around the Sun. The planets are aligned along an imaginary line called the ecliptic, which is the path that the Sun traces across the sky.

As the month progresses into February, the visibility of these planets will change.

The best viewing conditions will be at the beginning of February, particularly on February 1, when Venus, Saturn, and Neptune will be clustered near a thin crescent Moon. By mid-February, as daylight increases and planets begin to set earlier, spotting them will become more challenging.