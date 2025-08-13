Planting the Past, Growing the Future: Glenogle Swim Centre invites community to celebrate 125 years

As Glenogle Swim Centre in Stockbridge prepares to mark its 125th anniversary, Edinburgh Leisure is inviting the local community to help shape a unique legacy - a time capsule to be planted in the centre’s lovingly restored garden during a celebration event on Friday, September 5.

One of Edinburgh Leisure’s five cherished Victorian pools, Glenogle - affectionately known as Glennies - has been a cornerstone of the community since it opened on September 7, 1900. Now, as it celebrates over a century of service, the centre is calling on locals to suggest or donate items for inclusion in the time capsule, which will be buried in the private garden at the Saxe-Coburg entrance.

Sam Machin, former leisure attendant and now owner of the popular Glenogle Café on the mezzanine level, said: “Glenogle is a unique venue at the heart of its community. We’d love for our customers and neighbours to contribute ideas or items that reflect life in 2025 or even their memories of Glennies. The time capsule will be a gift to the future - capturing the spirit of today for generations to come.”

The garden where the capsule will be planted is itself a symbol of community care and creativity. Over the past decade, Glenogle customers Marjorie Mantle and Andrew Dixon have transformed the once-neglected plot into a vibrant green space. Nestled through the arch at the Saxe-Coburg entrance, the garden sits on the site of an unfinished Georgian terrace, with a stairway leading down to the pool level.

Marjorie met Andrew and his wife through a regular morning gym class and started to share a nearby allotment plot. The two of them approached the then-manager Wendy Avinou in 2015 with a proposal to revitalise the Glenogle space. Together, they improved the soil and planted a variety of flowers and foliage.

“It’s been a labour of love,” said Marjorie. “Seeing the garden flourish and hearing kind words from customers makes it all worthwhile.”

Glenogle’s story is also one of resilience. In the late 2000s, the centre faced the threat of closure. A passionate community campaign - Save Glenogle - led by Marjorie and supported by nearly 10,000 signatures, helped secure a £5.7 million refurbishment. The baths reopened in 2010, blending their original Victorian charm with modern facilities.

Designed by Edinburgh architect Robert Morham under the Public Baths and Wash-houses Act of 1846, Glenogle was originally built to improve public health. As indoor plumbing became more common, the baths evolved into a hub for swimming and fitness, serving generations of local residents and clubs.

Now, as Glenogle looks to the future, the time capsule and garden stand as living tributes to the community’s enduring connection to this historic venue.

Anyone with ideas or contributions for the time capsule is encouraged to contact Glenogle Café owner, Sam Machin at: [email protected] or drop the café by August 26.