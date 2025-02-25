Playtime gets a major upgrade for Edinburgh children

Six months on from its renovation, Edinburgh’s West Princes Street Gardens Park is bringing accessible, exciting and creative play opportunities for young people.

Designed by HAGS, a leading designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge recreational equipment, the revitalised area places an emphasis on inclusive, interactive play, with sustainable, high-quality equipment able to accommodate the area’s high annual footfall.

Adopting the previous park’s castle theme, HAGS reimagined the space with a large, multi-level play unit in the shape of a turret, with a long, curved tunnel slide. Two castle-shaped units include monkey bars, climbing walls and nets, a fireman's pole, alongside swings, and a noughts and crosses wall for children to enjoy.

HAGS made accommodations to cater to different needs and abilities including accessible swing access, wheelchair-accessible roundabouts and several low-level play panels.

A view of the park

Since its opening in August 2024, the park has seen a marked uptake in visitors.

One such user is Jenni Fuchs, the writer behind the popular Edinburgh blog, The Bear and The Fox, which shares fun ideas and activities for families in the city. Jenni said of the West Princes Street Gardens Park:

“My 9-year-old loves this playground (who doesn’t love a castle!) and can’t wait to give it a good run around. The new playground is much bigger than the old one it replaced, and is now what I would call a ‘destination playground’ - worthwhile taking a trip across town for.”

Mark Grace, Director of Marketing and Innovation at HAGS, said of the project: “The West Princes Street Gardens play area redevelopment is a successful example of how careful planning, innovative design, and stakeholder collaboration can transform a public space into a valuable community asset.

HAGS designed the park with the castle theme in mind

“We focused on designing a fun and engaging space which offered diverse opportunities and play experiences for children of all ages and abilities. The impact of this is easy to see in the visible increase in park users.”

Edinburgh’s Culture and Communities Convener, Councillor Val Walker, added: "This wonderfully renovated play park, nestled in the heart of the city, has already become a beloved destination for children of all ages. Its popularity is clear, as it's been bustling with kids at all times, even during Edinburgh’s Christmas festivities in the area. With a focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and quality, this space is a much-cherished playground. We have a first-class range of parks across the Capital - offering vibrant, family-friendly spaces for everyone to enjoy and make the most of these fantastic open spaces."