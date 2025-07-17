“Plenty of sea air and smiles” – Edinburgh care home resident, 104, shares secret to happy life

A 104-year-old resident at a care home in Edinburgh has shared her top tips for living a long and happy life.

Mary Davidson Smith, a resident at Care UK’s Murrayside on South Beechwood, Corstorphine, celebrated her milestone birthday surrounded by friends and fellow residents.

A representative from the University Royal Naval Unit (URNU) also joined the festivities, which included cake and decorations – sharing stories and chatting with Mary about her remarkable time in service.

Mary said: “It was a brilliant day. There was so much going on and I enjoyed sharing all of my stories.”

Born in Korea in 1921, Mary lived all over the world during her youth, including stints in Suffolk, London, Canada and the USA. She later joined the Royal Navy and was posted to Washington, DC, where she met her husband, a British Army officer. The couple went on to raise two sons, Neil and Mark, in Edinburgh and Mary is now a proud grandmother to four grandchildren.

Reflecting on her time in the navy, Mary fondly recalled her VE Day experience: “We were in the middle of the ocean and it was the first time we were able to turn the lights on! It’s one of my favourite memories.

“I did grow to enjoy the sea air during my time in the navy. That’s what I put my long and happy life down to: plenty of sea air and a smile every day!”

Suzanne Welsh, Home Manager at Murrayside, said: “It was a real joy to celebrate Mary’s 104th birthday and to welcome her visitor from the University Royal Naval Unit for such a special occasion.

“Mary is a huge part of the Murrayside family and is always keen to get involved, whether it’s playing tennis, enjoying church outings or joining in with singing sessions.

“We’re passionate about helping residents live rewarding, meaningful lives, and Mary’s celebration was a wonderful example of the team’s dedication to making every day special. A big thank you also to the University Royal Naval Unit for helping to make her party so memorable.”

Murrayside care home, which provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, has been specially designed to support residents in living active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence. It incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, and has its own cinema, hair and beauty salon, café and namaste rooms.

