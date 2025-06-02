Political opinion: Gregor Poynton MP backs Livingston Village calls for public transport
At present, Livingston Village is completely cut off from other parts of the community unless residents drive or can afford multiple taxis.
Mr Poynton recently met with Lothian Buses to raise these concerns on behalf of the community, suggesting that a bus be re-routed at least hourly to give residents in Livingston Village the opportunity to access public transport.
Commenting, Mr Poynton stated: “It is important that we don’t isolate communities, older people, and non-drivers. Having no viable means of transport leads to social isolation, and limited or no access to doctors, jobs, or even the shops.
"I support the community’s calls for a service route — it’s vital that we bring communities together, not keep them separated.”