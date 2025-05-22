Political opinion: Gregor Poynton MP: 'Baffling' SNP are against deal backed by NFU Scotland and food industry

Gregor Poynton MP welcomed the new UK-EU agreement announced by the Prime Minister on Monday, calling it a “huge step forward” for Scottish exporters and hit out at the SNP in a Commons debate today for opposing it.

In a statement in Parliament following the Business and Trade Committee’s report on strengthening UK-EU relations, Mr Poynton highlighted that the new deal is backed by key Scottish industry voices, including Scottish Salmon and NFU Scotland.

“Our report covered how we could help agri-food businesses export into the EU and I was delighted to see Scottish Salmon and NFU Scotland come out in support of the deal this week. Therefore, does my Right Honourable friend agree with me that it was baffling to see the SNP stand with Reform and the Tories in opposition to the deal?”

The new UK-EU agreement includes:

- A permanent SPS agreement, reducing red tape for food exporters and cutting costs for consumers.

- A deal to link UK and EU Emissions Trading Systems, protecting British industry from EU carbon taxes and boosting energy security.

- New protections for UK steel exports, saving the sector £25 million annually.

- A 12-year agreement on fishing access that secures UK rights and delivers £360 million for coastal communities.

- Reintroduction of pet passports and access to EU eGates for British travellers.

- Progress on a youth experience scheme, which could reopen work and travel opportunities across Europe.

- Enhanced security cooperation, including talks on facial recognition data-sharing.

- A commitment to tackle illegal migration, including joint efforts to disrupt Channel crossings.

The deal is forecast to boost the UK economy by nearly £9 billion by 2040 through reduced trade friction and stronger energy cooperation.

Responding, Committee Chair Liam Byrne MP said the proposals were “practical, hard-headed and common sense,” and noted that they had received overwhelming support from business groups across the UK, including Scotland.

“This agreement doesn’t just fix what Brexit broke; it delivers a stronger, forward-looking UK-EU partnership that puts growth, jobs and security first,” Mr Poynton added.

