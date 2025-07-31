Political opinion: Jardine challenges Ministers on supporting LGBT Veterans

Edinburgh West MP Christine Jardine has called on UK Defence Secretary John Healey to improve access to compensation for LGBT+ veterans forced to leave the Armed Forces.

Ms Jardine has joined a growing cross-party group of MPs who have written to Mr Healey urging him to cut waiting times for compensation and be more transparent with MPs about the number of veterans who are receiving their payment.

The previous UK Government commissioned Lord Etherton to review the treatment of LGBT+ veterans before the Ministry of Defence lifted the ban on openly LGBT people serving in the Armed Forces.

Amongst his 43 recommendations was a compensation scheme, the fund for which was increased to £75 million by the Defence Secretary last year.

But Ms Jardine is one of many MPs whose constituents are struggling to get payments promptly. According to figures in the letter, drafted by fellow Lib Dem MP Ben Maguire, just 96 of the 1,119 applicants had received compensation as of July 21st.

She says this is leaving constituents in limbo, and adding to the pain they already feel over their experience in the Forces.

Ms Jardine said: “I am appalled at the slow pace of getting compensation to the LGBT+ veterans who deserve it, including in my Edinburgh West constituency.

“They served our country with distinction and were treated terribly by their Government, as well as the pain of having to live their lives in secret.

“I am also worried that those who resigned because they were hounded out of the Armed Forces because of horrendous homophobic abuse at the hands of colleagues will not be given the same attention as those discharge because of their sexuality.

“We cannot see a repeat of other compensation schemes, where people are left behind, and pass away before they see justice. As many of these veterans get older, this is a real concern.

“I sincerely hope the Defence Secretary will listen to my calls, and those of my colleagues, and give all of these brave veterans the justice and closure they deserve.”