Political opinion: Poynton urges SNP to act on East Calder Medical Centre as historic Labour spending review delivers for Scotland

Livingston MP Gregor Poynton has called on the Scottish Government to urgently deliver a long-promised new medical centre for East Calder, as he welcomed the UK Labour Government’s historic 2025 Spending Review - described as the most generous since devolution began.

Speaking in a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday, Mr Poynton praised the £9.1 billion uplift to Scotland’s public services over the next three years, arguing it represented a turning point after years of stagnation under both the Conservatives in Westminster and the SNP in Holyrood.

“This is real money for real change,” Mr Poynton said. “After years of underinvestment, a UK Labour government is putting fairness and ambition back at the heart of government. But unless we see change in Holyrood, that money risks being squandered by an SNP Government that has simply run out of steam.”

Mr Poynton cited East Calder as a clear example of local need being ignored.

“Local residents, NHS staff and clinicians all agree that East Calder needs a new medical centre. But the SNP Government has delivered nothing but warm words,” he said. “They now have the money to act and the community deserves delivery, not delay.”

The Spending Review includes £234 million in new community investment funds across Scotland, which Mr Poynton said should be used to deliver shovel-ready local projects like East Calder Medical Centre.

In his speech, the Livingston MP also welcomed new UK investment that will benefit West Lothian and the wider region, including:

£100 million for the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, supporting jobs and the energy transition in a key industrial hub.

£750 million for a new National Supercomputer in Edinburgh, which Mr Poynton said would boost the med-tech, life sciences and clean-tech industries across central Scotland.

£8.3 billion for Great British Energy, headquartered in Aberdeen, backing the creation of clean, affordable and secure energy with a supply chain reaching across the country.

Continued backing for oil and gas transition projects at Rosebank and Jackdaw, which Mr Poynton described as “vital to securing today’s jobs and tomorrow’s green economy.”

“Whether it’s Grangemouth’s future, high-tech jobs in Livingston, or clean energy growth in Aberdeen, this spending review backs Scotland’s economy,” he said. “It’s a serious plan, based on investment, values, and delivery.”

“The SNP have had their chance, now Scotland needs change”

Mr Poynton used the debate to deliver a scathing critique of the SNP’s record, warning that unless the Scottish Government is replaced at next year’s election, Labour’s investment risks being wasted.

“The SNP declared a housing emergency , then slashed the housing budget. They promised 130,000 green jobs by 2020 and failed. They pledged £80 million for the Acorn CCS project and still haven’t paid up,” he said.

“One in six Scots is now on an NHS waiting list. A generation is growing up in temporary accommodation. After nearly two decades, it’s clear the SNP can’t fix this. If they could, they would have done it by now.”

Mr Poynton concluded by calling for a Scottish Labour government in 2026 that could match UK Labour’s ambition and turn investment into results.

“Labour doesn’t just talk about fairness, we fund it and deliver it. With Labour governments north and south of the border, we can finally get Scotland moving again.”