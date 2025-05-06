Political opinion: UK Minister backs Livingston MP over SNP 'failure' on lung cancer screening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Submitted on behalf of Gregor Poynton MP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Public Health Minister has endorsed a stinging attack by a Scottish Labour MP on the SNP’s failure to deliver a national lung cancer screening programme — warning that lives are being put at risk by inaction north of the border.

Gregor Poynton, Labour MP for the Livingston constituency, used an exchange in the House of Commons to draw attention to the SNP’s failure to keep pace with lung cancer detection rates across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lung cancer causes more deaths in Scotland than anywhere else in the UK,” Mr Poynton said. “In England, though, early detection programmes are underway. By 2028, every patient is likely to gain access to screening. In Scotland though, doctors tell me this programme is a distant dream.

Gregor Poynton MP outside St. John's Hospital in Livingston

“Does my Right Honourable friend agree that the SNP is failing Scottish patients, failing Scottish healthcare professionals, and this UK Labour government is getting on with the task of fighting this deadly cancer?”

Responding from the Government front bench, Public Health and Prevention Minister Ashley Dalton MP said: “I would agree with my Honourable friend. We are making great strides in terms of developing our cancer plans. We will be launching a national cancer plan later this year. And the targeted lung cancer screening programme has been particularly effective.

“The SNP have had a record settlement for Holyrood and we expect them to deliver. And if they can't, then I'm quite sure that Anas Sarwar and Jackie Baillie would be willing to take over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lung cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Scotland, with around 5,300 cases each year. It also has the highest mortality rate — making early detection critical to survival.

In England, the NHS is rolling out a national targeted screening programme, however, Scottish Government has yet to commit to a similar national plan, despite recommendations from health experts and campaigners.

Mr Poynton said the consequences of delay are clear: “People in West Lothian and across Scotland deserve equal access to the tools that save lives. Screening catches cancers early. That’s the difference between someone surviving or not — and it’s inexcusable that we’re still waiting in Scotland while action is happening elsewhere.”

Health charities have repeatedly urged the Scottish Government to act faster, particularly given a 22% rise in lung cancer rates among women since 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigns are ongoing to encourage Scots aged 40 and over to seek medical advice if they experience a persistent new cough, breathlessness, chest infections, or unexplained weight loss.

But experts warn that without formalised screening, too many cases are still caught too late.