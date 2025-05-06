Political opinion: VE Day 80: Labour MP Gregor Poynton honours local veterans and welcomes UK-wide support package for those who served

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Thursday, May 8, marks 80 years since VE Day, the end of the Second World War in Europe. It’s a time for remembrance, reflection, and recommitment to those who have served – and still serve – our country.

Gregor Poynton, MP for the Livingston constituency, has paid tribute to the armed forces community across West Lothian and welcomed the Labour Government’s new VALOUR system – a bold UK-wide plan to improve veterans' support services.

“To remember what happened isn’t just about honouring the fallen – to remember is also our best hope of avoiding it ever happening again,” said Mr Poynton.

“VE Day was a day of relief and celebration after years of suffering and sacrifice. My family has a proud military background through my father who served in the RAF, as well as a direct link, with both of my grandfathers having fought in the Second World War, one in Holland with the Scots Guards, and the other in Italy with the Royal Engineers.”

UK Labour have announced VALOUR - a new service to give veterans easier access to care and support.

“Here in West Lothian, we are rightly proud of our local military history. We’re home to the Military Museum of Scotland and the Ancre Somme Association Scotland, a brilliant voluntary charity that visits schools and community groups to keep the stories of our armed forces alive.”

As the nation marks this milestone, Mr Poynton said it is also time to acknowledge where the previous government failed veterans – and how Labour is taking action.

“The Tories failed our brave veterans. After 14 years in power, they left a shameful legacy: the number of veterans forced to rely on Universal Credit rose by 65% in their final two years. They slashed employment support by halving the number of Armed Forces Champions in Job Centres.”

“That’s why I’m proud that this Labour Government is renewing our nation’s contract with those who served, with the launch of VALOUR – a new system that puts dignity, respect and real support at the heart of veterans’ services.”

Gregor Poynton MP meeting UK Defence Secretary on the campaign trail in West Lothian.

Backed by £50 million of funding, VALOUR will provide joined-up care through a UK-wide network of recognised support centres, Regional Field Officers, and tailored, data-driven services. It will improve access to help in key areas like housing, employment, health and welfare – regardless of where a veteran lives.

“This is a vital step forward for veterans here in the Livingston constituency, West Lothian and across Scotland. Most service personnel go on to lead successful civilian lives, but for those with complex needs, this new approach will make sure no one is left behind.”

“Our veterans served with valour. Now the VALOUR system will help ensure our country honours their courage with the care and respect they deserve.”

“They had our backs. Now we have theirs.”