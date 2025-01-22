Poll: Public demands recycling revolution across Scotland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some 69 percent of Scots believe Holyrood must urgently invest in better local authority recycling, as Scotland lags behind other UK nations on waste.

While Wales has a local authority recycling rate of 66.6 percent, Scotland's sits at just 43.5 percent.

The Survation survey was commissioned by Alupro and was conducted between 7th and 13th January 2025 via a representative sample of 1,024 Scots aged 16 and over.

The poll revealed widespread support for enhancing recycling systems and delivering on the long-delayed deposit return scheme (DRS) for drinks containers.

Aluminium cans for recycling

Enhanced kerbside services could address local authority inefficiencies, improve access to sustainable waste solutions and drive progress toward a circular economy.

The poll also revealed some 61 percent of Scots believe the Government should ensure the successful implementation of a DRS by 2027 at the latest.

The call for action comes amidst ongoing concerns about waste and recycling performance in Scotland.

Alupro is set to discuss the issue at a major Parliamentary meeting of cross-party politicians in Holyrood on 23rd January.

The event will explore how the Scottish political parties can help drive a real circular economy in 2025 and beyond.

The event will feature speakers including: Gillian Martin MSP, Acting Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Just Transition (SNP), Clare Haughey MSP, MSP for Rutherglen (SNP), Mercedes Villalba MSP, Spokesperson for Environment and Biodiversity (Labour), and Maurice Golden MSP, Convener, Cross-Party Group on Circular Economy (Conservative).

Tom Giddings, Executive Director at Alupro, said: “This poll shows how deeply voters in Scotland care about the environment and what happens to the waste they produce.

“As an industry we are clear that higher recycling rates are good for people and planet. Delivering consistent local authority kerbside collections is key to ensuring all recyclable packaging is collected for recycling.

“Scotland’s deposit return scheme will be at the heart of a recycling revolution too. Now more than ever before, it is clear the people of Scotland deserve the successful implementation of a deposit return scheme by 2027 at the latest."