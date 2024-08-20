Pop music choir for kids to launch in Capital

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New venture to spread the joy of singing to Edinburgh's u18s

A pop music choir for kids in Edinburgh is to launch next month.

Morningside School of Music already runs the Edinburgh Popular Music Choir (EPMC) for adults which is attended by dozens of singers of all abilities each week.

Now, after members said there were a lack of similar opportunities for young people, a new group is being formed singing chart-topping classics for under 18s.

The choir is looking for children aged from eight years old and upwards to sign up, adding that no previous experience or specific ability level will be required.

Like the adult group, the choir will meet regularly for rehearsals with a view to staging live performances and concerts.

It will be led by professional singing and music teachers, working with the school which is the largest independent institution of its type in Scotland.

Parents can sign up their children here - https://morningsideschoolofmusic.co.uk/edinburgh-popular-music-choir-under-18s/

Both the adult and the new children’s choir start on Tuesday, September 3.

Linda Boyd, director of Morningside School of Music, said:

“Joining a choir like this isn’t just about singing – it’s building confidence, making friends and using music to bring people together. The pop music choir for adults has been a tremendous success, and it’s time to open those opportunities for children in Edinburgh too.

“We hope parents take this opportunity to get involved – there’s no requirement for experience and there are no auditions. The only thing a child needs is a natural love of music. The choir will sing contemporary hits and classic pop songs from down the decades. We’ll also build skills like stage presence, harmonies and vocal techniques.

“There is such joy in singing, especially when doing it with peers, and it’s great for wellbeing – it provides such a sense of achievement. Performing live music is one of the greatest thrills someone can have and is a journey that can last many years. That’s exactly what we are hoping to create here for the children of Edinburgh.”