Port Seton angler on world stage

By Nigel Duncan
Contributor
Published 19th Oct 2025, 17:59 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2025, 16:28 BST
Barry McEwan (right) fishing in a Bass Rock match at Musselburghplaceholder image
Barry McEwan (right) fishing in a Bass Rock match at Musselburgh
East Lothian angler Barry McEwan is preparing to cast a line for Scotland in the world sea fishing championships in Portugal.

The self-employed carpet fitter, who is a member of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League, is in the five-strong team which also includes Glasgow-based Nuno Santos, team manager for the Scotland junior sea fishing team.

Most Popular

Santos learned his skills fishing alongside his father Vitor on beaches in his native Portugal and his dad is involved with the team on this occasion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other team members are Neil McMillan, Calum Culbert and Billy Buckley (Uddingston) and the event runs until October 25 at Vila Real Santo Antonio.

There are 120 competitors with countries including South Africa, Germany, Algeria, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Spain, France, Gibralter, Greece, The Netherlands, England, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Morocco, Wales, Poland and Portugal.

Related topics:PortugalEast LothianPort SetonScotlandGlasgow
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice