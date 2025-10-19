Port Seton angler on world stage

Barry McEwan (right) fishing in a Bass Rock match at Musselburgh

East Lothian angler Barry McEwan is preparing to cast a line for Scotland in the world sea fishing championships in Portugal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The self-employed carpet fitter, who is a member of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League, is in the five-strong team which also includes Glasgow-based Nuno Santos, team manager for the Scotland junior sea fishing team.

Santos learned his skills fishing alongside his father Vitor on beaches in his native Portugal and his dad is involved with the team on this occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other team members are Neil McMillan, Calum Culbert and Billy Buckley (Uddingston) and the event runs until October 25 at Vila Real Santo Antonio.

There are 120 competitors with countries including South Africa, Germany, Algeria, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Spain, France, Gibralter, Greece, The Netherlands, England, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Morocco, Wales, Poland and Portugal.