Port Seton angler on world stage
The self-employed carpet fitter, who is a member of the Bass Rock Shore Angling League, is in the five-strong team which also includes Glasgow-based Nuno Santos, team manager for the Scotland junior sea fishing team.
Santos learned his skills fishing alongside his father Vitor on beaches in his native Portugal and his dad is involved with the team on this occasion.
Other team members are Neil McMillan, Calum Culbert and Billy Buckley (Uddingston) and the event runs until October 25 at Vila Real Santo Antonio.
There are 120 competitors with countries including South Africa, Germany, Algeria, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, Spain, France, Gibralter, Greece, The Netherlands, England, Italy, Ireland, Lithuania, Morocco, Wales, Poland and Portugal.