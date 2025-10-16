Powerleague launches Padel courts at Edinburgh Sighthill club

Powerleague Padel

Powerleague, the original and premier provider of commercial small-sided football in the UK, is introducing Padel courts to its Edinburgh Sighthill facility this week, following a £850,000 investment.

Recognised as the fastest-growing participation sport globally, Padel is now part of Powerleague’s expanding sports offer. The four new canopied courts will open at its Edinburgh Sighthill club, located on Bankhead Drive, on Thursday 16th October.

Designed for year-round play, the new courts will offer 60- and 90-minute sessions for both beginners and experienced players, alongside introductory lessons and social events, with prices starting from £7 per person.

To support players, top-of-the-range Babolat equipment and racket rental will be available on-site, ensuring everyone has access to high-quality equipment whether they’re trying the sport for the first time or a regular player.

Powerleague Padel

Already home to multiple 5-a-side and 7-a-side football pitches, Powerleague Edinburgh Sighthill welcomes hundreds of players each week and is a well-established hub for sport and community engagement.

To celebrate the launch, Powerleague is hosting an opening party on Thursday 30th October, from 5pm to 9pm, inviting the local community to enjoy free ‘Intro to Padel’ sessions, a social tournament, and a ‘Beat the Pro’ challenge with the chance to win prizes, plus food, drinks, and a live DJ.

Powerleague Edinburgh Sighthill is the third and final Powerleague club in Scotland to have Padel courts installed this year, after the small-sided sports provider invested £2.2million in Scottish Padel infrastructure.

A total of 11 Padel courts have now been installed across the Paisley, Portobello, and Sighthill clubs, making it the largest Padel investment in Scotland to date. It is part of Powerleague’s wider £14 million expansion plan, to deliver 76 courts across the UK by 2026.

John Gillespie, CEO of Powerleague, said: “Powerleague Edinburgh Sighthill is already a vibrant centre for small-sided football, and we’re excited to expand our offer with the introduction of Padel. It’s quickly becoming a go-to activity for staying active and social, as it’s fast-paced, easy to learn, and ultimately, a lot of fun.

“Earlier this year, we launched Padel at our Portobello club, and the response has been phenomenal. It’s attracted people of all abilities, from seasoned players to complete beginners, and we’re looking forward to making the sport even more accessible across the city.”

Powerleague Edinburgh Sighthill also offers facilities including a clubhouse, bar, and changing rooms, providing everything players and visitors need for a great sporting and social experience. The club is well-connected by public transport, with regular buses and trains from the city centre taking under 30 minutes, making it easy for players across Edinburgh to get to.

Powerleague’s strategic investment in Padel reflects the rapid rise of the sport in the UK. According to the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the number of courts has grown from 150 to more than 1,000 in just four years, with player numbers increasing from 89,000 to 129,000—expected to reach 400,000 by the end of 2026.

Customers can book slots via the Playtomic app, and for more general event info see: https://www.powerleague.com/padel

