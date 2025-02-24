Preschool music class hits all the right notes for Wester Hailes families

A free weekly music class for preschool children is hitting all the right notes for families in Wester Hailes.

Little Noise, delivered by Big Noise Wester Hailes, is a play-orientated music session aimed at children aged up to three years old to help them engage with music and develop early cognitive skills in a safe space with their parents and carers. The drop-in sessions also give parents and carers the opportunity to meet other families in their community and spend quality time with their little ones.Classes feature songs, nursery rhymes, instrument play, movement games, and live and recorded music. Sessions, at Wester Hailes Baptist Church, encourage children to listen and copy sounds, enhance their physical development and coordination, and develop early social skills such as choosing, taking turns, and playing together. It is part of the range of free musical activities offered in Wester Hailes by the charity Sistema Scotland through its Big Noise programme designed to empower the community and help children and young people reach their potential through music and nurturing relationships.

Big Noise is a high-quality music education and social change programme, which launched in Wester Hailes in 2022. It sees children and young people learn music after school, creating a community symphony orchestra which supports children and young people to gain vital life skills such as confidence, resilience, creativity, and aspiration. There are now six centres supporting almost 4,000 children and young people across Scotland, including Raploch and Fallin in Stirling, Govanhill in Glasgow, Torry in Aberdeen, and Douglas in Dundee. Big Noise is designed to strengthen the communities where it is based, developing relationships with participants and their families based on mutual respect, trust and a commitment to working together and tackling inequalities for the long term.Through music and nurturing relationships, from infancy to adulthood, Big Noise supports participants’ wellbeing and helps them reach their full potential. A long-term evaluation of the model by the Glasgow Centre for Population Health (GCPH) was published in 2022. It found 98 per cent of Big Noise participants in Raploch went on to a positive post-school destination.A recent report by the think tank NESTA found that high quality early years education has improved childhood development and particularly verbal skills by the time children started school.

Jude Boswood goes to Little Noise at Big Noise Wester Hailes with her grandchildren, Izzy, 1, and Robin, 4. She said: "Little Noise is a fabulous group. It's a really friendly group and there's a wonderful atmosphere. The staff put so much work and planning into the group - and they teach the children so much about music while having fun. The children absolutely love it."They often have a range of musical instruments, whether that's cello or violin, to sing alongside, so that's really lovely for the children to experience. "All the other parents and carers are really friendly and it's always nice to have a tea or a coffee with everyone. For anyone who might feel a bit shy coming to something like this, there couldn't be more of a warm, friendly welcome from all of the staff and the parents and carers there.

Little Noise is bringing joy to local families

"It's one of the best groups for small children I've ever been to. I can't recommend it highly enough.”

Big Noise Wester Hailes head of centre Stewart Wilson said: “Little Noise is a wonderful way for under-fives to discover the joy and magic of music with their parents or carers. Music has been shown to be a great way to help babies and toddlers with their motor skills as well as their cognitive abilities – and it is a lot of fun as well. We know that it can be lonely and sometimes challenging to manage at home with young children, so we love welcoming families along and seeing friendships and supports develop.

“It is another way that we are here for the communities we are part of, and we would be delighted to welcome new people along.”

Little Noise is open to those living or working in Wester Hailes and runs every Wednesday between 10am and 11am at Wester Hailes Baptist Church.

For more information, please visit www.makeabignoise.org.uk/big-noise-wester-hailes