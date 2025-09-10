Promising basketball talent nets sponsorship donation from Bathgate opticians

An up-and-coming wheelchair basketball player has received a £600 sponsorship donation from Specsavers Bathgate, to support his career with the Scotland U18 team.

16-year-old Charlie Mailer, from Kinrossie, has been playing wheelchair basketball for over four years, competing for teams across the country before earning his national call-up.

To support him on the global stage, Charlie and his mother Anne turned to the Specsavers team in Bathgate who kindly donated the funds to allow them to travel for games.

They will also prepare branded gear for Charlie to wear when representing the Scottish team.

Charlie says: ‘I’ve played wheelchair basketball for four years now and it means so much to me to play the game I love – from starting out, to proud moments such as representing Scotland in Barcelona and winning – every moment has been as special as the next.

‘I’m so excited to be sponsored by Specsavers Bathgate, and grateful for the team’s support.’

Charlie’s mum, Anne L. Mailer adds: ‘I’m so proud of how wheelchair basketball has helped Charlie become a strong, confident young man.

‘This sponsorship will make such a difference to us as we travel so much for Charlie’s games and training. We’re so thankful to the team at Specsavers Bathgate for this opportunity.

‘I hope that Charlie gets to follow his dreams of competing in the Paralympics, and I'd recommend to any parent to never give up on the dreams your child has.’

Morna Scott, store director at Specsavers Bathgate, says: ‘After meeting Charlie and hearing all about his fantastic achievements and ambitions, we knew we had to help nurture his talent with this sponsorship donation.

‘As Charlie trains a lot in our local area, we were thrilled to help in any way we could. We wish him the very best of luck representing Scotland at all his future games!’

To book an appointment or speak to a member of the team at Specsavers Bathgate store, visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/bathgate or call 01506 815 820.